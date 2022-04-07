St. John's United raises $17M to expand senior living in Billings

Senior living has faced unprecedented challenges that began even before the COVID-19 pandemic bore down on the industry. A lack of affordable options, unsatisfactory Medicaid reimbursement and staffing shortages have all been lingering challenges made worse since 2020.

St. John’s United announced Tuesday a historic fundraising effort that raked in $17 million, the largest campaign the organization has even taken on, according to Tom Schlotterback, vice president of mission advancement.

The campaign was launched in 2018 after the leadership team came to terms with several realities, first that the senior-living spaces were less than desirable with the majority of rooms landing at 250 square feet and they were run down.

St. John’s United needed a new building while continuing to offer an affordable rate for a generation of baby boomers outliving their financial resources. And on top of that, leadership recognized the need to grow their own certified nursing assistants (CNA) to help with the workforce challenges, Schlotterback said.

So, the campaign became two-fold. St. John’s United set out for $9 million for capital improvements and an $8 million endowment goal to be met by April 1, 2022.

“No jokes here,” Schlotterback said, adding that they beat their own deadline by a week.

The $9 million came relatively quickly through the Montana Board of Housing tax credits and was put towards the construction of Chapel Court Apartments.

For what Schlotterback called the “people” portion of the campaign, 235 individual donations came in ranging from $3 to $2 million, which came from an anonymous donor.

The endowment will support seven long-term care bedrooms for residents who have outlived their retirement funds. With a Medicaid reimbursement rate falling to $112 per day per resident despite inflation, senior living facilities have struggled to make up the difference, according to Schlotterback.

A $1 million donation with a $500,000 match was gifted to the endowment from a Washington-based nonprofit called the Bruno and Evelyn Betti Foundation. St. John’s United utilized the funds to launch its unique nursing apprenticeship program that covers tuition and provides work experience for students pursuing LPN, CNA, RN and BSN degrees.

In 2022, six more students joined the program for a total of 15 students since the apprenticeship began.

“It doesn’t solve the workforce shortage but it helps,” Schlotterback said.

The organization has had to consider limiting new residents due to workforce challenges, making it difficult to expand. In February, The Gazette reported that St. John’s United had stopped marketing its At Home program, which offers in-home support, simply because there aren’t enough caregivers to accommodate more clients.

The company was able to boost wages for its nursing staff, but Schlotterback said it’s hard to offer a living wage with the current Medicaid reimbursement rate that increased infinitesimally in 2021 despite lingering challenges from the pandemic.

St. John’s United will focus on sustaining the endowment before identifying its next campaign effort.

“We don’t feel in any way that we’re done,” Schlotterback said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.