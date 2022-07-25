St. V's expands services to Billings West End

St. Vincent Healthcare is expanding services to a new campus on Billings West End.

Hospital leaders, a county commissioner, architects, design teams and others took turns tossing dirt into the air with golden shovels on Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new primary care and walk-in clinic that will include a retail pharmacy.

Located near the King Avenue and Shiloh Road intersection, the site has become a health care hub with the recent additions of dentistry services and most notably, Rocky Vista University, the for-profit medical school coming to Billings.

The 115-acre lot was partially donated to SCL Health in 2002 when leadership with the hospital’s foundation worried about missing out on expansion opportunities on the West End, according to a Gazette article from 2002.

Now SCL Health is opting to develop the space as the fastest growing area of the city expands.

Tim Pellandini, executive director of primary care, described the West End as a “desert” for health care services despite having a St. V’s primary care facility only three miles away on the same road. Even closer is Billings Clinic West on Central Ave.

But due to a shortage of providers and available space, it can take patients multiple weeks or months to get an appointment with a primary care provider, Pellandini said.

There will be at least 17 providers employed at the new clinic where there will be an estimated 1,600 patient interactions a week.

When asked about expanding services into Eastern Montana where the physician shortage and gaps in access are the most severe, Stephanie Bond, practice administrator, pointed to the Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City.

The rural hospital in Eastern Montana serves a population significantly greater than the Billings population that stretches over many more miles. Bond said St. V’s aims to close the access gap in rural Montana through telehealth, but disregarded the state of broadband here.

Montana comes in dead last in the country for broadband access. Widespread reliance on telemedicine may also increase disparities in health care access for vulnerable populations including Native Americans, the elderly and other minorities, according to one New England Journal of Medicine article.

For Jen Alderfer, president of St. V’s, the location of the clinic means delivering health care to all communities in the state.

“We take very seriously our commitment to providing care to some of the areas of our state that have a need and maybe a little less fortunate,” Alderfer said. “And we take that as seriously as we take being able to provide health care services to patients that may live in this area.”

Physician led design

What makes the new structure unique is the level of provider input taken into consideration, said Jake Dinnen, senior vice president of Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB), the company contracted to develop the site.

The designs of the two-story, 63,000 square foot facility were circulated to physicians at St. V’s, encouraging suggestions.

The biggest change that came about from provider input was a complete redesign of the lobby that ultimately will improve patient flow and minimize physician burnout, Dinnen said.