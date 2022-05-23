St. V's gifts $3 million for new certified midwifery program

To help pull Montana from a health-care workforce shortage, local leaders continue to look to education as a way to create a pipeline into rural communities.

St. Vincent Healthcare announced a $3 million endowment for a new certified nursing midwifery program at Montana State University’s College of Nursing. It will be the state’s first certified nursing midwifery program.

Montana has the sixth-highest rate for maternal mortality in the U.S., and only 66% of women in rural Montana receive adequate pre-natal care compared to 77% in urban areas, said Sarah Shannon, dean of the MSU Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.

Partly due to extensive distances to specialty services, inclement weather, transportation, lack of childcare and inability to take time off work can all get in the way of accessing early prenatal care.

“Being able to have pre-natal care in rural settings is critical for improving health outcomes,” Shannon said. “(Eastern Montana is) a great place to raise a family, so we need to make it a great place to start a family.”

Certified nurse-midwives help women during prenatal and postnatal care, counseling and help prepare families for parenthood. They’re also qualified to provide gynecologic and family planning services, annual exams as well as writing prescriptions and basic nutrition counseling.

In addition to a severe physician shortage, all of Montana’s 40 midwives are located in urban areas, Shannon said. Her hope is that the new program will help close the rural health-care gap.

Once students start graduating from the program, Shannon plans to double the number of midwives in the state within five years. With classes starting in fall 2024, eight students will be enrolled for the three-year program and will graduate with a doctor of nursing practice in certified nurse midwifery.

The program comes nine months after MSU received a $101 million gift from Mark and Robyn Jones, the founders of Goosehead Insurance. The largest gift MSU has ever received will be used to build new teaching buildings in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula.

The endowment from St. Vincent’s will help cover technology expenses and additional resources for students and faculty to cover one of the most expensive trainings in nursing education.

With a multitude of experiences needed in a clinical settings, students may be expected to travel more and birth manikins for simulations are some of the most expensive in the program.

Additional faculty will be brought on to teach courses and the new positions have already drawn attention from providers across the nation, Shannon said.

“What’s really exciting about this is that health care education relies on health care partners because we don’t educate people just in a classroom. We educate people in the real world,” Shannon said.

Jen Alderfer, president of St. Vincent’s, voiced the hospitals commitment to expanding health care for the vulnerable populations in the state.

“This $3 million endowment is reflective of our commitment to addressing (health disparities). That’s why this partnership with Montana State University…is so important to us. We feel that being able to take trusted care close to those who needs it most and earlier is always better as it relates to maternal care,” Alderfer said.

