St. V's holds robotic surgery demonstration, shows off cutting edge equipment

Far from the operating room at St. Vincent Healthcare sat two instruments worth millions of dollars. Positioned in the Fortin Lobby on Monday, surgeons and nurses gathered around to lead a robotic surgery demonstration for a group of high schoolers and any members of the public who walked by.

The event was part of the launch for a new procedure now offered at the hospital that will aide in the detection and treatment of lung cancer. Nicknamed “Ghost” for its Halloween debut, the ION Robot allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive biopsies in the lung with the use of a catheter that can reach into all 18 segments of the lung — a feat that is difficult with a traditional bronchoscopy.

Being able to offer the new procedure will help the hospital progress the lung cancer screening and treatment initiative that started in 2014.

And in honor of lung cancer awareness month, the students were given free-rein to test out the equipment and ask questions about careers in medicine.

Angelina LoDuca, a senior at West High School, and her classmates are in Med Careers, a track offered at the Career Center for students interested in a future as health care workers.

“It’s nice to talk to health care workers of all kinds,” LoDuca said. “(Med Careers) is so helpful for people trying to figure out what they want to do. It’s helped me narrow down what I want to do.”

LoDuca is looking forward to her rotation through the operating room where she will get to sit in on a surgery.

Behind her a surgical nurse walked students through using the brand new robotic technology.

Before surgeons can conclusively give a lung cancer diagnosis, usually more than one biopsy is needed, adding months to a patient’s battle with cancer. With the ION Robot, the goal is to reduce the number of biopsies and reduce patient harm by making it easier to reach difficult nodules.

As the students manipulated the catheter through a model of a lung, the screen above showed two windows. One was a computer generated path designed to guide the surgeon and the other window was the real view from the end of the catheter as it traveled through the lung.

Dr. Jeff Rentz, thoracic surgeon at St. V’s, has many hours of minimally invasive robotic procedures under his belt. He says the best way to beat lung cancer is to not only catch it early, but to surgically remove the mass when possible.

But only about 20% of people catch their lung cancer in time for effective surgical treatment, meaning in 80% of cases the disease has metastasized, spreading to other parts of the body and making it more difficult to treat, Rentz said.

With the new equipment the hope is that they will catch lung cancer at earlier, more treatable stages.

Most lung cancer screenings are only approved for payment by insurance when the patient is 50 years old or older and has a 15 year-long history of heavy smoking, Rentz said. But he is hopeful that, with the ION Robot, they will be able to detect and learn about other nodules that may be associated with COVID-19 infections.

“It’s a really exciting time to be a thoracic surgeon,” Rentz said.

It usually takes a month after delivery before new equipment is ready for use in the operating room, but when the ION Robot arrived at St. V’s it was only 10 days until surgeons were ready to use it, according to Clinical Sales Representative Jessica Williams.

“This came together really fast. It’s really impressive,” Williams said.

All were pleased to welcome Career Center students back to the hospital after the pandemic greatly restricted access.

“This is the future,” Rentz said, gesturing to the group of young women.

To his left a student peered through the lenses of the Da Vinci Robot. Though not as new as the ION Robot, the device is equally impressive. The instrument is used for minimally invasive surgeries including thoracic, cardiac, general surgeries and many more.

The instrument gives the surgeon a 3-demensional view of the surgical area, magnified 10-times to what the human eye sees. Rentz said the Da Vinci has probably been used for about 1,000 procedures, but none-the-less, this latest technological advancement only came to fruition in the last 10 years.

St. V’s launched the lung cancer screening and treatment program in 2014, and by 2015 Medicaid Services picked up payment for screenings for at-risk patients, according to Cari Williams, registered nurse and oncology patient navigator at St. V's.

The number of screenings has steadily increased every year since the inception of the program with 2022 wrapping with more screenings and lung cancer diagnoses than ever before.

This year 408 people were screened for lung cancer and 10 were diagnosed.