Start your recovery from opioid addiction

Now is an especially dangerous time to be using illicit opioids. Fentanyl – an opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin – has caused a large increase in drug overdoses deaths nationwide in recent years. Over the last year, the presence of fentanyl in Montana has increased tremendously. The State Crime Lab reported 19 fentanyl-related deaths in 2019, 41 in 2020 and 87 in 2021.

The influx of illicit fentanyl is taking a toll in Yellowstone County. Last year, Billings law officers seized 24,778 fentanyl pills, compared to 114 fentanyl pills seized in 2020. Pills have been found that look like OxyContin or methadone but contain fentanyl. Most of the heroin contains fentanyl. All of these drugs contain varying amounts of fentanyl – some none and some enough to kill. People buying street drugs in our community don’t know what they are getting or how potent the drug is.

Those who uses fentanyl pills sometimes call them “blues,” which may be swallowed, smoked, snorted or injected.

Help is accessible for people who want to stop using fentanyl and other opioids, such as morphine, heroin, OxyContin, and oxycodone. RiverStone Health has been providing medication assisted treatment for opioid use disorder for two years through its primary care clinic. The medical staff includes two physicians who are board-certified in addiction medicine. All RiverStone Health providers are trained and qualified to appropriately prescribe Suboxone, a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone that can help patients start their recovery from opioid addiction.

Most patients who start Suboxone stay on a road to recovery. They engage in treatment and avoid using other substances over time. A recently published study of thousands of Veterans Administration patients found that the medication in Suboxone substantially lowered the rate of deaths from all causes and particularly lowered the rate of suicide.

Patients take Suboxone daily by mouth, either as a film or a pill, placed under the tongue. It works by relieving symptoms of opioid withdrawal (anxiety, pain, diarrhea, nausea and restlessness) and reducing cravings for opioids. The medication causes minimal respiratory depression and few side effects. Dosage is adjusted to relieve cravings for opioids. Patients can stay on the medication as long as they need – each person’s recovery looks a little different.

Suboxone is intended to be used in combination with mental health and addiction counseling. RiverStone Health has licensed addiction counselors who help patients build recovery plans. Recovery is a lifelong process, so people need relapse prevention plans to deal with crises, loneliness and depression – without returning to substance abuse.

People who want to start their recovery may call RiverStone Health Clinic at 406-247-3350 and get an appointment.

Suboxone treatment also is available at Rimrock, Ideal Options and Community Medical Services.

Narcan saves lives

When people are using opioids, fatal overdose is a risk. Narcan, a nasal spray containing naloxone, can immediately reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Emergency medical services and other first responders carry Narcan. If you have a household members who uses opioids, you should have Narcan on hand. The person overdosing cannot give himself Narcan.

The state of Montana has authorized pharmacies to provide Narcan without a prescription because it can save the life of a person overdosing on opioids. If given to someone who isn’t overdosing, there will be no negative effect.

RiverStone Health is a designated community provider of Narcan, which is available to our patients on request. For a statewide listing of Narcan providers, go to the Montana Narcan webpage at https://dphhs.mt.gov/amdd/naloxone/.