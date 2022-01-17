State and federal programs can help you with Medicare, Medicaid questions

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Q: I have heard there are programs that will help me if I’m having trouble with my Medicare billing. How do I get some help?

A: There are two programs that can help you with Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Medicaid and Medicare Drug Plan problems.

The first is called State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). This is a national program in each state providing information and assistance counselors for Medicare and Medicaid clients. A SHIP counselor can help enroll you in a Medicare D plan. They can help clients with billing questions for Medicare and Medicare insurances. They can explain Medicaid services and help you apply for those services. SHIP assistance has no fees. To find a SHIP counselor call your local Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-551-3191 or in Yellowstone County call 406-259-5212.