Stay calm in the face of pandemic anxiety

I don’t like heights, so when a chairlift abruptly stops, and that sense of falling but not falling kneads the diaphragm, and while swinging, one eyes the snowy spot below of last conscious thought—the illusive cocoon of nestling security shatters.

So it is with this virus. I feel as if I am swinging back and forth on that chairlift—suddenly stopped, swinging perilously, not knowing.

Surgery is a rhythm sport— my crew and I clicking along with the ease of years of refining repetition. Stopped now, except for urgent (cancer) or emergent (trauma) procedures.

My partner Steve and I run a small business with a breathtaking overhead, as do many of you. What of single moms scraping by from paycheck to paycheck?

I don’t feel personally threatened. Hopefully 40 years of exposure to the nastiest bugs has hardened me, but we reconstruct older, compromised patients. My unease is for them.

I share a symptom with many of you—anxiety. I have a daughter in Cincinnati taking care of super sick kids; another locked down in Chicago, a son in Seattle.