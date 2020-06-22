Stay fit while staying home

Staying healthy at home means keeping physically active, practicing positive self-care, and being good to yourself in these challenging times. When you can’t go to the gym, you can still work out at home.
There are many proven benefits to exercising regularly. Exercise boosts energy, improves mental health, lowers heart rate, improves blood pressure and increases strength. Those are just a few items that could improve with regular exercise.
If you have home exercise equipment, use it. If not, dance, practice yoga, do planks, do a special project that you’ve been putting off, or walk around your home while playing your favorite music.
You can find a wide selection of workout videos online. YouTube has hundreds of at home workouts that offer many great physical and mental benefits. Additionally, if you are a gym goer, some have put their fitness classes online. Check with your instructors from your gym, many are using Facebook live or Instagram live to offer an in home workout.
The Healthy People 2020 guidelines recommend that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (like walking) weekly or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise (like running). In addition, adults should do muscle strengtheners like push-ups, sit-ups, planks or activities using resistance bands or weights.
Make a plan in your daily schedule to be active.
• Write it down and post somewhere you will see it regularly.
• Make sure that time works in your schedule.
• Make sure your family knows this time is for you, ask them to not interrupt.
Indoor exercise doesn’t need to be complicated to be effective. People can do four or five exercises that focus on a full body workout and see a lot of benefit. Here is an example of a home workout that could be used to maintain fitness. If unfamiliar with the exercise, email RiverStone Health Wellness Manager Ryan Braley; ryan.bra@riverstonehalth.org to get a better description.
First warm up:
• Do air squats, two sets of 10
• Stretch hamstrings, make sure to hold 15-20 seconds on each leg.
• Stretch quads, make sure to hold 15-20 seconds on each leg
Then do a workout:
• 10 single leg lunges with each leg.
• 10 tricep dips using a chair.
• 10 squat presses with weight in hand. If you don’t have any hand weights, water bottles or gallon jugs work nicely. One gallon of water is 8 pounds
• 10 modified burpees
• Attempt to hold a plank for 30 seconds.
Do three sets of 10 reps for each exercise, moving from one exercise right to the next. This will get the heart rate up and going. Once all five exercises have been completed, rest for one minute and then repeat.
You can make your home exercise more or less intense. The important thing is to keep moving, even if you can’t leave the house. Use positive self-talk to encourage your efforts. Celebrate the steps and minutes you take for exercise.
Ryan Braley is the Wellness Service manager for RiverStone Health Clinic.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!