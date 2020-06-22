Stay fit while staying home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Staying healthy at home means keeping physically active, practicing positive self-care, and being good to yourself in these challenging times. When you can’t go to the gym, you can still work out at home.

There are many proven benefits to exercising regularly. Exercise boosts energy, improves mental health, lowers heart rate, improves blood pressure and increases strength. Those are just a few items that could improve with regular exercise.

If you have home exercise equipment, use it. If not, dance, practice yoga, do planks, do a special project that you’ve been putting off, or walk around your home while playing your favorite music.

You can find a wide selection of workout videos online. YouTube has hundreds of at home workouts that offer many great physical and mental benefits. Additionally, if you are a gym goer, some have put their fitness classes online. Check with your instructors from your gym, many are using Facebook live or Instagram live to offer an in home workout.

The Healthy People 2020 guidelines recommend that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (like walking) weekly or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise (like running). In addition, adults should do muscle strengtheners like push-ups, sit-ups, planks or activities using resistance bands or weights.