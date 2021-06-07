Steps to becoming pain-free

Are aches and pains keeping you from living your best life? Struggling with nagging, old injuries that still bother you? This article will be a brief discussion on the science behind pain followed by various strategies at becoming pain-free.

Why does the body have pain and what is the purpose? To answer this, let’s use the analogy of a car. When something is wrong with the engine, what happens? The check engine light goes on, which lets the driver know that engine should be checked in order to prevent damage.

Snipping the wire for the check engine light will remove the annoyance of having the light on, but that could increase the risk of destroying the engine. A better option is to open the hood and run diagnostics to ﬁgure out what is happening with the engine then appropriately address the concern. Likewise, pain is your body’s check engine light.

When discussing musculoskeletal pain, several chemicals are released and are linked to the sensation of pain, such as: histamines, prostaglandins, bradykinin, and most notably, Substance P. These chemicals cause nerves to ﬁre and alert the body of injury, sending continuous, unrelenting pain signals. Thus a reasonable strategy to reduce or relieve pain is to alter these chemicals, while simultaneously addressing the underlying reason pain signals are being sent in the ﬁrst place.