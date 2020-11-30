Still fighting HIV/AIDS in Montana

HIV and AIDS were in the news daily when the first World AIDS Day was organized on Dec. 1, 1982. Since then, the U.S. death rate has plummeted, and new treatments make it possible to live a long life with this virus. Medication and safer behavior can prevent new infections.

Yet this disease still infects 1.2 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decrease in new cases has slowed almost to a stall. About 40,000 Americans each year are diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

In Montana, 728 people are living with HIV, including 675 who are in treatment that suppresses the virus in 91% of them. People living with HIV can receive services through the federal Ryan White Act. More than 200 people from all across eastern Montana receive physician care, prescriptions, case management, testing and other services through RiverStone Health HIV Services. This program helps people with HIV/AIDS overcome obstacles to getting treatment and works to prevent new infections.

The most common risk factor for HIV among patients in the Billings region is men having sex with men. Some of those patients also have injected drugs. Sharing needles for injecting drugs also is a risk factor among heterosexual Montanans who have HIV.