Still fighting HIV/AIDS in Montana

HIV and AIDS were in the news daily when the first World AIDS Day was organized on Dec. 1, 1982. Since then, the U.S. death rate has plummeted, and new treatments make it possible to live a long life with this virus. Medication and safer behavior can prevent new infections.
Yet this disease still infects 1.2 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The decrease in new cases has slowed almost to a stall. About 40,000 Americans each year are diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).
In Montana, 728 people are living with HIV, including 675 who are in treatment that suppresses the virus in 91% of them. People living with HIV can receive services through the federal Ryan White Act. More than 200 people from all across eastern Montana receive physician care, prescriptions, case management, testing and other services through RiverStone Health HIV Services. This program helps people with HIV/AIDS overcome obstacles to getting treatment and works to prevent new infections.
The most common risk factor for HIV among patients in the Billings region is men having sex with men. Some of those patients also have injected drugs. Sharing needles for injecting drugs also is a risk factor among heterosexual Montanans who have HIV.
RiverStone Health sees 15 to 20 newly diagnosed HIV/AIDS patients every year. They tend to be young adults who don’t remember the terrible suffering and fatalities of the first decades of this epidemic.
HIV remains an incurable, potentially fatal disease. Effective medicines can reduce the virus to undetectable levels in the body. That allows infected people to live long healthy lives ¬─ if they keep taking their medicine. The newest drugs to combat HIV can prevent high-risk people from ever getting infected.
Scientists are still learning how COVID-19 affects people with HIV. For now, the CDC says people with HIV who are on effective treatment have the same risk for COVID-19 as people who do not have HIV. The risk for people with HIV getting very sick is greatest in people who aren’t being treated.
About 40% of new HIV infections are spread by people who don’t know they are infected, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. That’s why it is important to be tested for HIV. Free, confidential testing is available in Billings and many other Montana communities.
Today, on World AIDS Day, Montanans need to be aware that this virus is still a health threat. We can eliminate this threat and finally end this epidemic. Each of us needs to know our HIV status and take personal responsibility to avoid infection.
For more information about RiverStone Health HIV/AIDS services, including free testing, please call 406.247.3320, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Molly Hale, RiverStone Health program manager for Health Provision, can be reached at 406.247.3320.
