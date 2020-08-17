Still shredding in the summer

The hydraulic piston of cold lake water broached my sinuses and brain. The water ski rope handle fought savagely for release.
“I can’t let go.”
I am determined to rise from the water on a slalom ski each year until I am 70. It serves as something of a vital sign, like a pulse for a quixotic, aging male.
My peers have diplomatically suggested that there is no shame, certainly, in using two skis. But the younger studs on the lake are all shredding on one ski, and the thought of being seen on two skis…...
So I have made accommodations. I purchased a ski with a larger surface area that allows gentleman of certain circumstances to arise more easily from the water. Whereas my previous stubby, competition slalom cut like a knife, this one barely cuts butter.
Accommodations are sobering. It starts with contact lenses or glasses.Hearing aids, canes, walkers, taller toilet seats, blue pills, large print, bathtub handles, single level homes, special parking places, and Velcro shoes are a short list. Not to mention the prosthetic upgrading of hips, knees, shoulders, valves, disks, and the insertion of devices to spark whatever has got you down.
The path of our decline is slick with inevitability. But that is a given, and whining is a poor accommodation.
When the time comes for me to work my way through the shopping list of old man appliances, I will say a prayer for each.
There is a time to let go I will quit driving before it is time (betting heavily on self-driving cars). I will leave surgery at or near my peak (likely with a hefty push from younger partners). I may be an average skier, but I will not be an average surgeon.
Dylan Thomas’s poem “Do not go gentle into that good night” suggested that we “rage, rage, against the dying of the light.” I do not agree. I think we take a very sanguine look at our mortality, get off the bench, pick up our cane, and check into the game. Vanity, self-pity, resentment, and a victim mentality are all self-inflicted wounds that deprive us of the richness of experience that is present no matter how many skis we must use.
I will learn to love my bloated, ponderous slalom ski. Gliding across the water in the summer air, heavy with pine scent and the mythos of rides past, whatever accommodation I had made or will have to make mattered not at all—it was this moment, on top of the water, alive.
