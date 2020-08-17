Still shredding in the summer

When the time comes for me to work my way through the shopping list of old man appliances, I will say a prayer for each.

There is a time to let go I will quit driving before it is time (betting heavily on self-driving cars). I will leave surgery at or near my peak (likely with a hefty push from younger partners). I may be an average skier, but I will not be an average surgeon.

Dylan Thomas’s poem “Do not go gentle into that good night” suggested that we “rage, rage, against the dying of the light.” I do not agree. I think we take a very sanguine look at our mortality, get off the bench, pick up our cane, and check into the game. Vanity, self-pity, resentment, and a victim mentality are all self-inflicted wounds that deprive us of the richness of experience that is present no matter how many skis we must use.

I will learn to love my bloated, ponderous slalom ski. Gliding across the water in the summer air, heavy with pine scent and the mythos of rides past, whatever accommodation I had made or will have to make mattered not at all—it was this moment, on top of the water, alive.

