Stop bullying: What parents can do

If the bully is online, consider setting limits for your child’s internet use. Consider blocking the bully, if this is an option.

Parents worried their child may be bullying others can also seek help from the school. Consider talking to your child about how bullying hurts, and encourage empathy. Talk to your child about how his/her behavior may be impacting the other person, and how they would feel in that situation. Set clear rules and expectations for behavior. There should be consistent consequences if those rules are not followed.

Children learn through modeled behavior. If a parent shows acts of kindness and empathy, they are just as likely to follow suit as when they act out negative behavior modeled to them.

Whether you are caring for a child who bullies or helping a child being bullied, you can seek support through your child’s school, mental health providers, and parenting organizations.

You can find more information on bullying prevention at the Montana Office of Public Instruction website, opi.mt.gov by clicking on “Families & Students” or check out the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website, stopbullying.gov.

Brandi McFerran, a licensed clinical social worker at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3210.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0