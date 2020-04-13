Take a minute to manage your stress

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Life was stressful enough before COVID-19 arrived. Now we have extra stress and greater reason to manage it effectively.

One technique for managing stress that can help even the busiest people is meditation. As a therapeutic method, meditation is one of my personal favorites.

After doing these one-minute meditations for several weeks, I could feel a difference in my ability to focus, stay energized and present. I encourage you to try them.

Breathing meditation

1. Close your eyes.

2. Take a couple of deep breaths, being careful to breathe from the stomach and not the chest.

3. Breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth.

4. Become aware of your breath as it travels in your body, allow it to fill your lungs and empty them.

5. As you breathe out, feel the release of any tension.

6. If your mind slips away, gently direct it back to your breathing.

7. Try breathing deeper each time you breathe.

8. Open your eyes.

Emotion release