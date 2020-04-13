Take a minute to manage your stress

Life was stressful enough before COVID-19 arrived. Now we have extra stress and greater reason to manage it effectively.
One technique for managing stress that can help even the busiest people is meditation. As a therapeutic method, meditation is one of my personal favorites.
After doing these one-minute meditations for several weeks, I could feel a difference in my ability to focus, stay energized and present. I encourage you to try them.
Breathing meditation
1. Close your eyes.
2. Take a couple of deep breaths, being careful to breathe from the stomach and not the chest.
3. Breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth.
4. Become aware of your breath as it travels in your body, allow it to fill your lungs and empty them.
5. As you breathe out, feel the release of any tension.
6. If your mind slips away, gently direct it back to your breathing.
7. Try breathing deeper each time you breathe.
8. Open your eyes.
Emotion release
1. Look at a calm lake, ocean, or another body of water (or use a picture of one).
2. Take three very deep breaths in and out.
3. Become aware of what you are feeling.
4. Acknowledge that feeling and don’t reject or judge it, accept it.
5. Say, “It’s OK that I feel that way, anyone in my position would feel this way as well.”
6. Imagine taking that emotion from inside you and form it into a ball.
7. Imagine throwing that ball into the water and watch as the ripples form and slowly move ashore.
8. Take another deep breath, celebrate the release of the emotion, and look away.
Mindful eating
1. Take a piece of chocolate or a raisin and hold it in your hand.
2. Take a couple of deep breaths.
3. Put the food in your mouth slowly.
4. Smell the food, sense it, and savor each bite.
5. Try to smile between bites to slow down the time.
6. Become aware of the sensations from eating.
7. Let the food linger for a while and then swallow it.
8. Smile after eating the food.
Allow yourself to add a one-minute meditation break to your day – at your job, at home with your children or teens, or while staying home to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. Just one minute can be your sanctuary to restore, energize and ground yourself.
Sandi M. Karr, M.Ed., LCPC, LAC, is director of behavioral health for RiverStone Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
