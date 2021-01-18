Take action against deadly radon

Thousands of Americans die each year from long-term radon exposure, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The U.S. Surgeon General warns that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Only smoking causes more lung cancer deaths.

The EPA has designated January as Radon Action Month. The winter months are the best time of year to test your home for radon because windows and doors are most often closed.

Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. Radon typically moves up through the ground, into the air and into homes through cracks or holes in the foundation.

Radon can be found throughout Montana. The concentration depends largely on the geology of the surrounding area. It can be found in any type of building — homes, offices and schools — and can result in high indoor radon levels. While radon can be found anywhere, the greatest risk to people occurs where it can concentrate (indoors), and where most of your time is spent (at home).