Take action against deadly radon

Thousands of Americans die each year from long-term radon exposure, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The U.S. Surgeon General warns that radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Only smoking causes more lung cancer deaths.
The EPA has designated January as Radon Action Month. The winter months are the best time of year to test your home for radon because windows and doors are most often closed.
Radon is a radioactive gas that comes from the natural decay of uranium found in nearly all soils. Radon typically moves up through the ground, into the air and into homes through cracks or holes in the foundation.
Radon can be found throughout Montana. The concentration depends largely on the geology of the surrounding area. It can be found in any type of building — homes, offices and schools — and can result in high indoor radon levels. While radon can be found anywhere, the greatest risk to people occurs where it can concentrate (indoors), and where most of your time is spent (at home).
It’s dangerous to inhale the products of radon gas decay. These extremely small particles, not visible to the human eye, become suspended in the air when they form. Because they are so small, radon decay products are easily inhaled and get trapped in your lungs. As they further decay, these particles release small bursts of energy that can damage lung tissue and potentially lead to cancer over the course of your lifetime.
Radon is measured in picocuries (a measurement of radioactivity) per liter of air. The EPA and the Surgeon General recommend that people not be exposed, on a long-term basis, to levels of radon over 4 picocuries per liter. There is no acceptable tolerance level to radon, and even levels below 4 picocuries per liter still represent some risk.
Significant variations can occur within a geographic area, so testing is necessary to verify that your home is under the EPA action level.
You can find out if your home has elevated levels of radon. To test for radon gas, purchase a radon test kit at your local home improvement store, hardware store or online. Follow the instructions, placing the testing kit in the recommended area for the number of days indicated. After the test is complete, mail the detector in for analysis.
The EPA recommends hiring a qualified professional to test for radon before you buy or sell a home. Homes with radon levels at 4 picocuries per liter or higher should be fixed, according to the EPA.
The cost of making repairs to reduce the radon level depends on several factors, including how your home was built. In some cases, simply sealing cracks in the basement floor and foundation will reduce radon. In other cases a more extensive mitigation system is needed. The average cost for a contractor to lower radon levels in a home is around $1,200, although this can range from $500 to about $2,500.
To learn more about radon, go to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality website: deq.mt.gov/energy/radon. This site also lists professionals who can test for and mitigate radon.
Clark Snyder, Environmental Health Services sanitarian at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 256-2770 or clark.sny@riverstonehealth.org.