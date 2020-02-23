Take it from me: Don't fly low

Each morning, on the way to the hospitals, I pull up to the intersection of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail. Not once in 30 years has the light been green when I arrive, so I wait for the light to change.

If, when the light turns green, I were to venture into the intersection, I would be blasted into oblivion, or worse, into traumatic brain purgatory, by some late mom in a Suburban going 50 mph through the red light, or an angry dude in a jacked up pickup.

If the city of Billings were to place one police officer in a cruiser at that intersection to bust everyone running the light, the entire city budget would be paid in a week. Not only that, Medicare For All, free college, and Hefeweizen on demand would be covered as well.

Accordingly, when the light turns green, I don’t move. I wait until everyone a quarter mile back runs the light, then I mouse into the intersection looking every which way. I don’t want to be blowing bubbles out a tracheostomy.

So, I was astonished when I learned more about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.