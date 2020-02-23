Take it from me: Don't fly low

Each morning, on the way to the hospitals, I pull up to the intersection of Rimrock Road and Zimmerman Trail. Not once in 30 years has the light been green when I arrive, so I wait for the light to change.
If, when the light turns green, I were to venture into the intersection, I would be blasted into oblivion, or worse, into traumatic brain purgatory, by some late mom in a Suburban going 50 mph through the red light, or an angry dude in a jacked up pickup.
If the city of Billings were to place one police officer in a cruiser at that intersection to bust everyone running the light, the entire city budget would be paid in a week. Not only that, Medicare For All, free college, and Hefeweizen on demand would be covered as well.
Accordingly, when the light turns green, I don’t move. I wait until everyone a quarter mile back runs the light, then I mouse into the intersection looking every which way. I don’t want to be blowing bubbles out a tracheostomy.
So, I was astonished when I learned more about the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.
Here is a guy worth 500 million dollars, with a wife and four kids, flying to a kid’s basketball tournament on a helicopter. A helicopter that is not certified for fog, unequipped with appropriate technology, flying on a day when they grounded even the police aircraft.
When I go boating out on the coast, I have far more technology on my computer and iPad, ripping along at 9 mph, than they had on that helicopter.
I’m always a little surprised when famous people die in stupid ways. Princess Diana died, unrestrained, in a car going 70 in a city traffic tunnel. When I was growing up, about every other doctor in Missoula smashed their plane into a mountain.
Managing risk is an essential life skill. Your personal virtue, position, age, wealth—none of that protects you from a screw up.
Driving tired, distracted, or buzzed; engaging in activities above your skill set; ignoring your blood pressure or cholesterol or blood sugar—these are examples of risk being poorly managed.
Realize this is coming from a surgeon who uses table saws and chain saws.
There are enough weird diseases and truly random mishaps in life. We don’t need to provide Mr. Mayhem with an assist.
If you are blowing through the aforementioned intersection some morning, and hear a horn blast, that’s me.