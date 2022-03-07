Take time to compare hospice programs

The loss of a loved one can be overwhelming. Many people will always remember exactly where they were when they received the news of grandma’s passing. Others were too young to remember. At age 39, I’ve experienced several losses – all difficult, but blessings in their own way.

Hospice services helped make those experiences easier for me.

Everyone deserves quality patient care with this challenging time of life. What does high quality end-of-life care look like?

At RiverStone Health Hospice, we look at the needs and wishes of the dying person and those close to that person. We plan and deliver quality care where the patient lives. It’s a team approach involving skilled nurses, chaplains, social workers, home health aides, office staff and volunteers. The team ensures that patients and their families have the support they need.

RiverStone Health Hospice follows guidelines set by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. These guidelines help ensure patients’ needs and their families’ needs are met every day.

Key indicators help measure the quality of care and services delivered to patients and their families. Indicators include patient-clinician communication, providing timely care, treating patients with respect, giving emotional and spiritual support, addressing pain and symptoms, and helping caregivers manage symptoms at home. Through these measures, we develop benchmarks and best practices that bring consistent, quality care to every patient. RiverStone Health Hospice has ranked above both state and national levels in these quality indicators since 2018.

How do you choose a hospice program that works for you? Here are some questions to consider:

• What do others say about this hospice?

• How long has the hospice been in operation?

• Is the hospice accredited and state licensed?

• Can the hospice meet your specific needs?

• How rapidly will this hospice respond in a crisis?

• What options are available for hospice-specific, inpatient care?

• Are their doctors certified in palliative care?

• What bereavement services are offered?

You can also compare hospice programs through www.medicare.gov/care-compare/. This Medicare website provides lists and ratings of hospice providers serving your community.

Choosing a hospice is an important decision. Try to take time to make an informed decision that makes you comfortable with your hospice representatives. If it seems like a bad fit, look for another agency that shares your values.

Hospice emphasizes quality of life and provides comfort-oriented care rather than seeking a cure. Accreditation by the Community Health Accreditation Program assuring adherance to the highest quality standards. An excellent hospice should offer 24-hour, on-call nursing care for urgent needs.

RiverStone Health Hospice Services has been serving our community for over 34 years. We offer the only dedicated inpatient hospice home in Billings, a 12-bed facility staffed 24/7 by hospice-trained professionals.

Hospice care brought my family hope and comfort when we needed it most. If you or a loved one requires end-of-life care, compare your options carefully to find the hospice that best meets your needs.

Kandra Diefenderfer, MHA, program manager for RiverStone Health Home Care and Hospice, can be reached at 406-651-6500.

