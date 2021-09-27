Take trails for better mind and body health

People of all ages can enjoy off-street trails. Young families with tots in strollers as well as senior citizens can find fun trails for exercise and fresh air. Billings offers about 60 miles of walking and biking trails.

Family fitness is important as it models healthy behavior to children: If mom and dad are doing it, then it must be good for me, too.

Many local public trails are paved or concrete and wide enough for walkers, runners and bicyclists to pass safely. These smooth surfaces are friendly to strollers and wheelchairs. There’s room for the whole family to enjoy the trail together.

The trails along the Rims tend to be very busy, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Continually glance around, especially behind you, to prepare for runners and bicyclists coming from behind.

“Beyond physical health, we have to think about mental and emotional health,” says Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings Trailnet, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and helps build public trails. “Trails build community connections,” Drake said. “They give us the ability to interact with others, if even for a brief moment. Trails help people avoid isolation. They are a huge part of community health.”