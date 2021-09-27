Take trails for better mind and body health

People of all ages can enjoy off-street trails. Young families with tots in strollers as well as senior citizens can find fun trails for exercise and fresh air. Billings offers about 60 miles of walking and biking trails.
Family fitness is important as it models healthy behavior to children: If mom and dad are doing it, then it must be good for me, too.
Many local public trails are paved or concrete and wide enough for walkers, runners and bicyclists to pass safely. These smooth surfaces are friendly to strollers and wheelchairs. There’s room for the whole family to enjoy the trail together.
The trails along the Rims tend to be very busy, so it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Continually glance around, especially behind you, to prepare for runners and bicyclists coming from behind.
“Beyond physical health, we have to think about mental and emotional health,” says Kristi Drake, executive director of Billings Trailnet, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and helps build public trails. “Trails build community connections,” Drake said. “They give us the ability to interact with others, if even for a brief moment. Trails help people avoid isolation. They are a huge part of community health.”
People are more likely to use trails that are close to where they live or work, Drake says. Fortunately, Billings has trails in many parts of our city. Thanks to maintenance by the Billings Parks and Public Works departments, local trails generally are accessible year round.
The conservation ponds west of Shiloh Road (just South of Burger King and west of Scheel’s) have wide, flat paved trails especially friendly to strollers and wheelchairs. The ponds are a good spot for bird watching, too.
Phipps Park off Molt Road west of the Ironwood subdivision offers a variety of trail terrain that ranges from mellow to challenging for walking and biking.
East of the airport, there’s a wide, paved trail through Swords Park with magnificent views of the city and distant Beartooth Mountains. West of Zimmerman Trail, Zimmerman Park has a dirt trail through native Ponderosa pine atop the Rims.
If you start out in Mystic Park, a small city park off Garden Avenue near the Billings water plant, you can stay off-road for miles on a trek to Coulson Park and Two Moon Park along the Yellowstone River. The same trail continues through the Heights past Medicine Crow Middle School to Mary Street.
Riverfront Park is home to trails along the banks of Lake Josephine and the Yellowstone River. More park trails lead through forest in this city park south of Interstate 90 off South Billings Boulevard.
Restrooms are located near some trails, including at Riverfront Park, Two Moon Park, Swords Park and Lake Elmo State Park, where a trail encircles the lake. Part of the Lake Elmo trail is dirt and wood chips.
For more on local trails, visit Billings Trailnet online at billingstrailnet.org/trails.
Ryan Braley, RiverStone Health Clinic wellness service manager, can be reached at 247-3229.