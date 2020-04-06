Taking another look at knee pain

When your knees hurt as you age-let’s say over 50 or so- there is a strong tendency to chalk it up to Arthritis. Then the assumption is that it’s only a matter of time before a knee replacement is necessary, right?
Many people assume that Arthr- (bone) itis-(inflammation) is systemic, that is, caused by inflammation generated throughout your system. In fact, the type of arthritis that most often affects the knees is very local and is usually the result of a combination of factors. Think of how much work these joints do! The area between your femur (thigh bone) and your tibia (large lower leg bone) has protective cushioning called cartilage. The irregular wear and tear to the cartilage and weakening of the collateral tissues are the main culprits when it comes to osteoarthritis of the knee joint. This loss of the cartilage eventually results in the need to ‘resurface’ the area of the femur and tibia that rub together, when there is a complete or near absence of cartilage.
However, there are many other reasons for the pain in your knees, often attributed to arthritis. 80% of the stability of any joint is accomplished by the muscles and tendons that cross that joint. Hence, weakening or compromise of these structures is very often the real cause of pain and dysfunction. Too frequently these structures are neglected, and knee replacement surgery offered prematurely.
Feet, of course, have a large impact! Think of the Eifel Towel—if those 4 feet were not perfectly balanced the structure would be unstable. Now think of the Leaning Tower of Pisa! Evaluating and addressing feet pronation and ankle imbalances is crucial for healthy knees. Managing these soft tissues skillfully will save your knees for years on end.
It is in addressing the soft tissues that Regenerative Injection Therapies have MUCH to offer! These treatments are not new. In fact, there is extensive research demonstrating how Prolotherapy is effective for increasing mobility and resolving pain. Additionally, many patients can attest to the benefits they have experienced from these safe, restorative and non-toxic local injections. Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP) & Stem cell injections are also great options, depending on individual needs. These too are being studied extensively and already have excellent data and clinical evidence of their efficacy. These options are available around the country, by physicians who are ahead of the curve in understanding the most progressive and cutting-edge therapies for these common everyday ailments.
It is important to seek the recommendations of these specially trained practitioners and to address the underlying cause of your knee pain. This is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach. You deserve to have your needs addressed individually and to have a candid conversation about the most comprehensive way to restore and/or maintain your knee health.
It is sometimes said that there is a ’50 year rule’ in medicine. This refers to the idea that it takes at least 50 years for the newest ideas, no matter how sound or scientifically based, to be accepted into mainstream medicine. Sadly, insurance coverage has a large influence on how even effective and well researched treatments are utilized. It doesn’t make sense to rely solely on these sources to get back on track with moving your body around without pain. If your knees are hurting, and limiting your mobility, there are more options than you may realize. So, expand your horizons to see how you can get mobile and pain free today.
Margaret Beeson, ND is owner and Medical Director of the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic, established in Billings, MT in 1992. She sees patients of all ages, addressing the underlying cause of disease and developing individualized treatment plans. She has been utilizing Regenerative Injection Therapies, including ProloTherapy, in her practice for over 20 years.
