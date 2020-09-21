Talking to kids about COVID-19

What will happen if I get sick?

A. You probably won’t get sick because you’re doing such a great job of staying home. Scientists and doctors think that most people will be OK, especially kids. If you got sick, we would give you medicine to make you feel better and make sure that you are getting lots of rest and plenty to drink. We would also need to be very careful to keep things that you touched clean.

What will happen if you get sick?

A. I probably won’t get sick because we’ve been staying home so much. If I did get sick, I would probably feel bad for a week or two. I might get a cough or have a fever. I would want to do my best to make sure that you didn’t catch the virus from me. So, I may need to stay in my room for a while, and we might need to be extra careful about how close we get to each other until I was feeling better. [Insert the name of another trusted adult] will take care of you if I get sick.

Check in with kids often to ask how they’re doing. Educate them about how their bodies fight disease and on the importance of good hygiene, such as effective handwashing. This pandemic also gives adults an opportunity to talk to kids about the importance of staying informed in an emergency and how to process what they hear.

Greg Neill, RiverStone Health Emergency Response manager, can be reached at 406-651-6407.