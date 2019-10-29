In the 15 years that I’ve worked in Public Health at RiverStone Health, I’ve seen many changes in our ability to track the number of influenza cases in Yellowstone County. Our surveillance tracking systems have improved significantly over time. And because the systems have improved, it seems like the number of cases increases each year. That makes it difficult to tell whether we’re seeing a particularly hard influenza season or just seeing better surveillance and reporting methods.
For every case of influenza, commonly known as flu, that is actually diagnosed and reported, we know there are many more that never get diagnosed because not everyone seeks medical care. Those cases fly under-the-radar of our surveillance systems.
If patients diagnosed with influenza are admitted to a Billings hospital, those cases are reported and we have very accurate numbers for those cases. The most tragic influenza cases that we track are people who die from influenza or the pneumonia or other complications that often accompany it. Death from influenza isn’t something that we really like to talk about, but every year people die from influenza. In some years, one or more children die from influenza in Montana, and sometimes those tragic deaths are in Yellowstone County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) doesn’t actually track the number of adult deaths from influenza. Pinpointing the exact number of adult deaths is complicated, partly because many people die from complications that occur after influenza makes them sick. But the CDC does track influenza associated pediatric deaths. During the 2018-2019 influenza season, the CDC reported 129 influenza associated pediatric deaths in the United States. That is far too many children dying from influenza. Fortunately, Yellowstone County had no pediatric influenza associated deaths last year. But there was one in Montana, and that was one too many.
The single best way to prevent influenza is to get vaccinated every year. Prevention of influenza isn’t a perfect science. The vaccines are not 100-percent effective. But it’s the best protection we’ve got.
Research suggests that if someone has had the influenza vaccine, if they get influenza their illness will be less severe. Vaccination for influenza has also been shown to significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from influenza.
Some may complain that they got immunized and still got the flu. What they don’t know, is that the immunization may have saved their life. If their immunization lessened the severity of illness, they survived what may have otherwise been a lethal bout of influenza. Immunization is worth it!
You have free articles remaining.
Other ways of preventing the spread of influenza include good health habits:
• Cover your cough and wash your hands frequently
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth because it spreads germs.
• Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• If you are sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.
Prevention is hard to measure. Maybe your efforts will prevent illness, hospitalization or even death.