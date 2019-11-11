Smoking is the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world. This holds true in Montana with 1,600 Montanans dying each year from smoking related causes. Each year, the health care costs in Montana directly caused by smoking are $440 million. To look at it another way, each Montana household spends $727 a year in state and federal taxes to pay for health-related costs of the more than 150,000 Montanans that smoke.
Smoking affects not just our current generation but future generations as well. It is estimated 19,000 young Montanans will die prematurely due to tobacco use. The cause for concern amplifies with the number of youth under the age of 18 who begin using tobacco. According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behaviors Survey (YRBS), 58 percent of young people in Yellowstone County have tried e-cigarettes. Additionally concerning is that youth who try e-cigarettes are four times as likely to try traditional cigarettes within one year.
With the number of young people and adults using and being addicted to tobacco products, each year the Great American Smokeout event offers a unique opportunity for everyone to set a date to quit any form of nicotine product.
During the November 21 Smokeout event, many tobacco users across the country will make the decision to quit. The majority of adult smokers, 68 percent, say they want to quit and 55 percent try to do so each year. For the past 40 years, the Great American Smokeout has provided the opportunity for community groups, physicians, and others to encourage people to make a plan to give up using commercial tobacco. It challenges people to stop smoking and helps people learn about the many tools they can use to successfully end their tobacco addiction and enjoy a healthier life.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line, a free tobacco cessation service for all Montanans, offers free coaching over the phone and online. The program offers discounted cessation medications and free Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved nicotine replacement therapy for people over 18 years old. When cessation medications and the Montana Tobacco Quit Line services are used together, individuals are five times more likely to quit tobacco use.
In order to help area teens, the Montana Tobacco Use Prevention Program released a new program in July 2019 called My Life, My Quit. It is a resource for youth who are addicted to any form of nicotine product, but with an emphasis on helping youth quit e-cigarettes. My Life, My Quit offers coaching that is specialized for teens. Youth can text or call to connect with a coach who will offer support and tips on quitting tobacco products. Teens can register online for additional support and resources, including a quitting tracker.
If you are a current tobacco user looking to quit, then the Great American Smokeout is a terrific opportunity to quit along with thousands of other people across the country. Set a reminder for November 21 and take your first steps to become tobacco-free.