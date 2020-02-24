The roots of functional medicine

If you have had an interest in natural health care in the last twenty years it is probable that you’ve heard the term “Functional Medicine” along the way. There are Functional Medicine doctors, health coaches, clinics, podcasts, books, TV shows, and even functional medicine energy drinks! All of this may be intriguing, exciting, and innovative to someone interested in health, but if you have ever found yourself wondering, just what is functional medicine and where did it come from? Well, you would not be alone.
Functional medicine, as a movement, began to formally organize in the early 1990s in response to the rising cost and prevalence of chronic disease. It is no secret that the incidence of complex chronic illnesses is increasing and more Americans are finding themselves with diagnoses at a younger age. In response, interest in disease prevention, healthy living, and more holistic therapies has been spreading. Additionally, a growing number of healthcare professionals across all disciplines has been forming new paradigms of medical philosophy and practice that incorporate these ideas. In 1991, Susan and Jeffrey Bland harnessed this widespread interest and enthusiasm and founded the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM), the first entity to teach and practice functional medicine. In a few years, IFM grew to include a coalition of clinicians, health researchers, and healthcare policymakers who share a vision of developing a system-oriented, patient-focused clinical model designed to reverse the growing chronic disease epidemic. Thus, functional medicine was born, and since, its popularity has spread throughout the national healthcare landscape.
However, long before this movement was envisioned, there has been an entire profession of physicians who practice these same principles of medicine around the nation and world: naturopathic physicians. In North America, naturopathic medicine began to emerge as a distinct medical profession in the early 1900s; yet, the roots of naturopathic medicine go back thousands of years drawing upon, codifying, and incorporating healing wisdom from many major cultural traditions. For decades, naturopathic doctors have been practicing patient-centered healthcare, which incorporates the following six principles: 1) Identify and treat the cause of disease, not merely symptoms; 2) First, do not harm and only use invasive measures as necessary; 3) Treat the whole person by attending to a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social, environmental, and spiritual health; 4) Doctor as teacher to educate and empower patients; 5) Prevention; 6) Trust your body’s inherent self-healing mechanisms.
These powerful principles form the foundation of naturopathic philosophy and practice, and it is these principles that Dr. Bland and others view as essential for the progression and evolution of 21st century healthcare. Therefore, as functional medicine was formed, its leaders drew heavily upon the education, philosophy, practices, and expertise within the naturopathic profession.
From its inception, the functional medicine community has collaborated and integrated heavily with the naturopathic community, and, today, both professions play an important role in evolving our healthcare landscape towards better prevention, treatment, and reversal of chronic disease. However, even though these ideas may seem new, it is worth remembering from where they originated. For over a century, naturopathic physicians have been practicing prevention, lifestyle-based medicine, natural therapeutics, and personalized health optimization, an approach that has passed the test of time and continues to meet modern healthcare needs.
Ryan Turnewitsch, ND, BCB is a licensed naturopathic physician who has also completed training in functional medicine through the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM). He is currently practicing as a resident physician at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic and SCL Health Cancer Centers of Montana - St. Vincent, both here in Billings.