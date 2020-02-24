The roots of functional medicine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

However, long before this movement was envisioned, there has been an entire profession of physicians who practice these same principles of medicine around the nation and world: naturopathic physicians. In North America, naturopathic medicine began to emerge as a distinct medical profession in the early 1900s; yet, the roots of naturopathic medicine go back thousands of years drawing upon, codifying, and incorporating healing wisdom from many major cultural traditions. For decades, naturopathic doctors have been practicing patient-centered healthcare, which incorporates the following six principles: 1) Identify and treat the cause of disease, not merely symptoms; 2) First, do not harm and only use invasive measures as necessary; 3) Treat the whole person by attending to a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social, environmental, and spiritual health; 4) Doctor as teacher to educate and empower patients; 5) Prevention; 6) Trust your body’s inherent self-healing mechanisms.

These powerful principles form the foundation of naturopathic philosophy and practice, and it is these principles that Dr. Bland and others view as essential for the progression and evolution of 21st century healthcare. Therefore, as functional medicine was formed, its leaders drew heavily upon the education, philosophy, practices, and expertise within the naturopathic profession.

From its inception, the functional medicine community has collaborated and integrated heavily with the naturopathic community, and, today, both professions play an important role in evolving our healthcare landscape towards better prevention, treatment, and reversal of chronic disease. However, even though these ideas may seem new, it is worth remembering from where they originated. For over a century, naturopathic physicians have been practicing prevention, lifestyle-based medicine, natural therapeutics, and personalized health optimization, an approach that has passed the test of time and continues to meet modern healthcare needs.

Ryan Turnewitsch, ND, BCB is a licensed naturopathic physician who has also completed training in functional medicine through the Institute of Functional Medicine (IFM). He is currently practicing as a resident physician at the Yellowstone Naturopathic Clinic and SCL Health Cancer Centers of Montana - St. Vincent, both here in Billings.

