The wondrous world of peppers

The natural world is full of amazing ways to support human health, often in surprising ways. Peppers, for instance, contain 357 per cent more vitamin C than an orange. Green peppers have twice as much vitamin C as citrus fruit. The next time you think about getting more vitamin C from your diet, consider picking up some bell peppers.

What’s the difference between the different colors of bell peppers? Do you have a favorite color? Green bell peppers are the most common form sold; they are fully developed, but not yet ripe. If the green bell peppers are allowed to ripen on the vine, they turn red and develop a sweeter taste.

Why are bell peppers not hot? Bell peppers do not contain the capsaicin because they have a recessive gene that does away with this spice.