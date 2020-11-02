There’s no place like home for care

“There’s no place like home. … There’s no place like home.”

Dorothy clicked her ruby slippers, and repeated her wish, longing for home after being in the Land of Oz.

Many hospitalized patients also long for home. According to NHS Kent Community Health, patients recover better at home for multiple reasons: increased physical movement required at home, lower risk of infection, better rest and improved mental well-being.

Some people are hospitalized unexpectedly, while others have scheduled surgeries. It is important to discuss the patient’s needs ahead of a hospitalization with your family, physician and the hospital discharge planner. Consider what tasks the patient may not be able to do if he returns from a hospital stay weakened or in pain, or, perhaps, with a wound or drain.

There are two basic levels of home care: skilled and unskilled. Most insurers, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, will pay only for skilled care. They usually require that the care is only temporary, and that the patient is homebound, which means it is difficult for the patient to leave the home, that doing so requires assistance of another person or an assistive device, and that because of this, the patient infrequently leaves home.