There’s no place like home for care

“There’s no place like home. … There’s no place like home.”
Dorothy clicked her ruby slippers, and repeated her wish, longing for home after being in the Land of Oz.
Many hospitalized patients also long for home. According to NHS Kent Community Health, patients recover better at home for multiple reasons: increased physical movement required at home, lower risk of infection, better rest and improved mental well-being.
Some people are hospitalized unexpectedly, while others have scheduled surgeries. It is important to discuss the patient’s needs ahead of a hospitalization with your family, physician and the hospital discharge planner. Consider what tasks the patient may not be able to do if he returns from a hospital stay weakened or in pain, or, perhaps, with a wound or drain.
There are two basic levels of home care: skilled and unskilled. Most insurers, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, will pay only for skilled care. They usually require that the care is only temporary, and that the patient is homebound, which means it is difficult for the patient to leave the home, that doing so requires assistance of another person or an assistive device, and that because of this, the patient infrequently leaves home.
Skilled care could include services of a nurse, physical therapist or speech therapist. If one of these services is necessary, Medicare also allows for services of an occupational therapist, medical social worker or home health aide.
Unskilled services are paid privately, through a long-term care policy or Medicaid, if you qualify. These services could include assistance in planning and making meals, bathing and dressing, transportation, grocery shopping, medication reminders and other chores around the home.
Many people need both skilled and unskilled care after hospitalization to help them make the fullest and fastest recovery possible.
A nurse or therapist will discuss the patient’s goals during the initial assessment for skilled care. One big concern is minimizing the risk for re-hospitalization with education to understand diet, medications and symptom management.
Nursing addresses medical conditions that potentially could worsen or cause future complications. That may include congestive heart failure, complex wounds, diabetes, surgery aftercare, instructions in self-management of ostomies and self-administration of medications like blood thinners and insulin.
Physical therapy assists in fall prevention with work on balance, strength, flexibility, transfer and walking. Physical therapy also provides pain assessment and management, back care and treatment for vertigo and swelling.
Speech therapy can provide swallowing and cognitive assessments and treatment, articulation and vocalization training and alternative communication devices, if needed.
Occupational therapy helps with home safety and activities of daily living like bathing and toileting, grooming and dressing, meal preparation and laundry with recommendations for adaptive equipment, work simplification and energy conservation. Additionally, occupational therapy assists with sensory assessment and treatment and fine motor coordination.
The medical social worker provides community resource education and coordination, long-range planning and psychosocial assessment.
These many services, along with patient’s willingness to work towards his or her specific goals, creates an environment at home that promotes a quicker recovery. As with Dorothy, there is no place like home for these patients – largely because of the nurses, therapists and social workers who aid them on their journey to recovery.
Rain Dow, physical therapist, RiverStone Health Home Care, can be reached at 247-3258.
