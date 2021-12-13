There's still time to make Medicare plan changes

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Plan changes
Did you miss the Open Enrollment Period for Medicare Part D & Advantage Plans? Here are Special Enrollment Periods that might allow you to still change.
For Medicare Advantage Participants:
If you are currently in a PacificSource, Blue Cross or Humana Medicare Advantage plan and would like to return to original Medicare you have from January 1st until March 31st to return to original Medicare and have a special enrollment to get into a Medicare Prescription Drug plan. Returning to a previous Medicare Supplemental Insurance plan is only guaranteed if you have been with Medicare Advantage plans for less than 12 months. An additional Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for folks in Medicare Advantages allows them a one-time opportunity to move between available Medicare Advantages plans from January 1st to March 31st each year.
If you have enrolled into a Medicare Advantage plan during the recent Open Enrollment Period that you now feel is not the right choice for you, you can use this SEP to return to original Medicare and possibly your previous Medicare Supplement before the next Open Enrollment Period.
For individuals with Extra Help or Big Sky Rx:
You have a special enrollment period at least once any time during the coming year. So if you failed to review your drug plan before Dec.7th you still can look at your plan options for the coming year and enroll in a cheaper plan for 2022.
Tax document
The Most Important Document you will receive this year is coming!!!!
The end of December and early January is when folks on Social Security benefits will receive their annual notice of benefits. This document is important because it tells you what your Social Security benefit will be for 2022 and what expenses will be deducted from your benefit, such as your Medicare Part B premium and possibly your Medicare D premium. This document is critical to prove your current benefit to qualify for any financial assistance programs. The Social Security 1099 you will also receive soon is for the past tax year and is not proof of your current benefit!! So protect and know where to find your Benefit Notification Letter each year - it will save you trouble in the future.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or rc@allianceyc.org