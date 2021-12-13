There's still time to make Medicare plan changes

You have a special enrollment period at least once any time during the coming year. So if you failed to review your drug plan before Dec.7th you still can look at your plan options for the coming year and enroll in a cheaper plan for 2022.

Tax document

The end of December and early January is when folks on Social Security benefits will receive their annual notice of benefits. This document is important because it tells you what your Social Security benefit will be for 2022 and what expenses will be deducted from your benefit, such as your Medicare Part B premium and possibly your Medicare D premium. This document is critical to prove your current benefit to qualify for any financial assistance programs. The Social Security 1099 you will also receive soon is for the past tax year and is not proof of your current benefit!! So protect and know where to find your Benefit Notification Letter each year - it will save you trouble in the future.