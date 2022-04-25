 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS

Time for Yellowstone County’s wellness checkup

Yellowstone County is due for its wellness check, also known as the Community Health Needs Assessment. The Community Health Needs Assessment, or CHNA, is conducted to identify major health problems, gaps in services and other factors that may contribute to less than optimal health for residents in our community. The CHNA is completed every three years in partnership with Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare.

The data collected is public and available to anyone in the community to help drive better health outcomes. A community health needs assessment helps local organizations make important decisions about their programs. The assessment helps us all decide where we, as a community, should focus our efforts both big and small.

We rely on our community to help with the CHNA in many ways. First, representatives from Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, and St. Vincent Healthcare work with an advisory committee of approximately 60 community members and leaders to choose survey questions, health trends and new areas of concern to measure. An independent research firm, Professional Research Consultants, assists by administering and analyzing survey results.

Residents of Yellowstone County will be given an opportunity to participate in the survey via phone and online. Participants will be asked to give feedback and share experiences on various health topics and issues. I highly encourage residents to answer their phones in the next few months to participate in this important effort. This survey will also be made available online by summer to receive more diverse feedback and higher resident representation.

About 300 community members who are involved in different sectors of Yellowstone County will receive an online key informant survey asking about their greatest community health concerns.

This year, we will also be partnering with community health workers to reach vulnerable populations to identify the impacts of COIVD-19 on our community. Community health workers also will seek residents’ input on chronic diseases, obesity, mental illness, substance abuse, social isolation and more. The feedback from this project, called Resilient Yellowstone, will provide valuable insight on the barriers many of our neighbors face in staying well and meeting their health needs.

After all this information is collected, we will hold a community forum. Everyone in the county is welcome to join and learn the results of the CHNA. The forum will give Yellowstone County residents the opportunity to help identify our greatest health needs to focus on during the next three years. Stay tuned for a community-wide invitation later in 2022.

Eden Sowards

SOWARDS

Eden Sowards, CHES, prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3200 or eden.sow@riverstonehealth.org.

