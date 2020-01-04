As a new year starts, I’m constantly asked, what would be a good New Year’s resolution? As a certified health coach, I say keep it simple, keep it achievable, and most importantly, Write it Down.
Writing your goal on a piece of paper helps you visualize the end result. To keep your goal simple and achievable, break it down in small pieces. Maybe you want to exercise more, or eat better. Exercising more and eating better aren’t specific enough; however, walking 10 minutes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and eating an apple 4 days a week are actionable items that you can track.
Focus on this goal becoming a habit, something you do routinely without thinking about it. Spend some time thinking about your goal, making a plan, and write some notes down how you can achieve this goal. Think about what might get in the way of your goal and make a plan to overcome those obstacles to be successful. Learn to speak to yourself in a positive and supportive way.
Here are some ideas to help you achieve your goal:
• Write it down and place it somewhere you can see it each day. The refrigerator is a great location.
• Write down the positive things that will happen when you achieve the goal.
• Tell a friend or family member who can be supportive and encouraging. Ask them to text you or call you to check in.
• Make your goal into a checklist so you can see your progress.
• Listen to your “self-talk”, is it positive and supportive of your goals?
• Celebrate your small successes, tell a friend, tell your parent, tell your dog, tell someone.
These are just a few of the many ideas that can help you achieve success.
There will be bumps along the way. Use your “positive self-talk” to get through these times. Ask yourself, are you making excuses, if so why? Write down the excuses you’re making and then write down how you will prevail.
When the road blocks happen, and they will, work through them, review your goals, read them every day. Start small and build on your achievements. Be good to yourself, positive self-talk and keep going forward.