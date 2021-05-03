Tips for celebrating Mother's Day for women with Alzheimer's

On May 9 as families across the country celebrate Mother’s Day, thoughts turn to the more than four million women across the United States who are living Alzheimer’s disease.

Women are overwhelmingly impacted by the disease. Roughly two-thirds of the 6.2 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s are women. Supporting and caring for these individuals are 11.2 million unpaid caregivers – family and friends – who volunteer their time and energy. Nearly two-thirds of those caregivers are women – wives, sisters, daughters and, sometimes, mothers themselves.

In Montana alone, 22,000 people – more than 14,000 of them women – are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the last major disease without a prevention, treatment or cure.

“On Mother’s Day, we will honor our mothers, grandmothers, wives, aunts and sisters. If our loved ones are living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, it’s helpful to celebrate them in a manner that they can appreciate and enjoy while recognizing the challenges this disease presents,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Montana.

The Alzheimer’s Association has a number of tips to help families celebrate Mother’s Day with their loved one: