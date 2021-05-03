Tips for celebrating Mother's Day for women with Alzheimer's

On May 9 as families across the country celebrate Mother’s Day, thoughts turn to the more than four million women across the United States who are living Alzheimer’s disease.
Women are overwhelmingly impacted by the disease. Roughly two-thirds of the 6.2 million people in the U.S. living with Alzheimer’s are women. Supporting and caring for these individuals are 11.2 million unpaid caregivers – family and friends – who volunteer their time and energy. Nearly two-thirds of those caregivers are women – wives, sisters, daughters and, sometimes, mothers themselves.
In Montana alone, 22,000 people – more than 14,000 of them women – are living with Alzheimer’s disease, which is the last major disease without a prevention, treatment or cure.
“On Mother’s Day, we will honor our mothers, grandmothers, wives, aunts and sisters. If our loved ones are living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, it’s helpful to celebrate them in a manner that they can appreciate and enjoy while recognizing the challenges this disease presents,” said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Montana.
The Alzheimer’s Association has a number of tips to help families celebrate Mother’s Day with their loved one:
- Take a person-centered approach. Focus on what is enjoyable for the person with Alzheimer’s, such as looking at family pictures or enjoying the person’s favorite food. Since large gatherings can be noisy and overwhelming (and still not recommended out of recognition of COVID risks), a small, quiet gathering is best.
- Keep it simple. Consider a celebration over lunch or brunch at home or where the person is most comfortable. Ask family or friends to bring dishes for a potluck meal or have food delivered by a local restaurant or grocery store.
- Don’t overdue it. Sticking to the person’s normal routine will help keep the day from becoming disruptive or confusing. Depending on the person’s stamina, plan time for breaks so the person can rest in a quiet area.
- Adapt gift giving. Encourage safe and useful gifts for the person with Alzheimer’s. If someone asks for gift ideas, suggest items the person with dementia needs or can easily enjoy. Ideas include: an identification bracelet, CDs of favorite music, comfortable clothing, favorite foods and photo albums of family and friends.
- Find support. Learn more about Alzheimer’s in the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Caregiver Center at www.alz.org/care. There you can also find more tips on supporting a family member with Alzheimer’s, join the ALZConnected online community, and find more information about the programs and services offered through the Alzheimer’s Association – all at no charge to families.
Women and Alzheimer’s disease
- Women are at the epicenter of the Alzheimer’s crisis. About 11.4 million women in the U.S. are either living with Alzheimer’s or caring for someone who has it.
- Women in their 60s are more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s over the course of their lifetime as they are to develop breast cancer.
- The risk for women developing Alzheimer’s is 1 in 5, versus 1 in 11 for breast cancer.
- Because of caregiving duties, women are likely to experience adverse consequences in the workplace.
- Nearly 19 percent of women Alzheimer’s caregivers quit work either to become a caregiver or because their caregiving duties became too burdensome.
Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association of Montana is the premier source of information and support for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. The Alzheimer’s Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline at no charge to families. In addition, contributions help fund advancements in research to prevent, treat and eventually conquer this disease. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families on related legislative issues, and with health and long-term care providers. For information call the Alzheimer’s Association free 24/7 bilingual Helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit www.alz.org.