Tips for controlling your asthma this winter

Montana’s winter cold can increase symptoms for those of us who suffer from asthma. More than 25 million Americans have asthma. Odds are that you or someone you know suffers from it.
Asthma is a long-term condition that affects the airways in the lungs. It can afflict people of all ages, but is most often first diagnosed in childhood. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and can happen only once in a while or every day. During an asthma attack, your airways narrow, swell and can be plugged up with mucus, making it difficult to breathe or catch your breath.
As we get ready for winter, people with asthma may notice having a harder time breathing. When you breathe in dry, cold air, your airways begin to narrow. This is especially true during increased physical labor or exercise when we tend to breathe through our mouths. Then the cold air is not warmed by our noses before making its way into our lungs. This can cause an asthma attack.
Here are a few things that you can do to reduce your chances of having an asthma attack this winter:
1. Wear a scarf or facemask over your mouth and nose to help warm and humidify the air.
2. Try switching to indoor activities or exercising inside
3. Always have your rescue inhaler with you, preferably somewhere insulated, so it is not exposed to the freezing temperatures.
Cold air is not the only trigger during the winter time that can cause asthma attacks. Allergens can be triggers too, as we spend more time indoors with each other and pets. Dust mites, mold and pet dander are common allergens that can cause asthma attacks. Dust mites are insects too small to see with the naked eye whose body parts and feces are found in mattresses, pillows, carpets, furniture, bedcovers, stuffed toys and fabric. Molds can be found in damp basements, near leaky faucets or pipes, or a wet shower or bathtub. Pet urine, saliva, hair or dander are also allergens.
Irritants in the air and environment can also trigger asthma episodes, such as smoke from cigarettes, wood fires and charcoal grills. Pellet stoves release fewer irritants into the air than wood-burning stoves or fireplaces, but still discharge enough irritants to trigger attacks in some people with asthma.
Vaccines are an important piece in preventing asthma attacks. People with asthma are at higher risk of severe illness from vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccinations against influenza, pneumonia, whooping cough (pertussis) and COVID-19 are readily available. These safe and effective vaccines help protect against illness that can attack the lungs, cause and worsen asthma symptoms.
Everyone with asthma should have an asthma action plan in writing. If you do not have a written plan, you can find forms online at https://allergyasthmanetwork.org or https://www.cdc.gov/asthma/actionplan.html. Print a form and take it to your primary care doctor and for help completing it. This plan includes when to use medicines, recognizing when your symptoms get worse, and what to do in an emergency.
With asthma, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Dr. Paul Weeden, a family physician at RiverStone Health Clinic, can be reached at 406-247-3306.