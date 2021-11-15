Tips for controlling your asthma this winter

Montana’s winter cold can increase symptoms for those of us who suffer from asthma. More than 25 million Americans have asthma. Odds are that you or someone you know suffers from it.

Asthma is a long-term condition that affects the airways in the lungs. It can afflict people of all ages, but is most often first diagnosed in childhood. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and can happen only once in a while or every day. During an asthma attack, your airways narrow, swell and can be plugged up with mucus, making it difficult to breathe or catch your breath.

As we get ready for winter, people with asthma may notice having a harder time breathing. When you breathe in dry, cold air, your airways begin to narrow. This is especially true during increased physical labor or exercise when we tend to breathe through our mouths. Then the cold air is not warmed by our noses before making its way into our lungs. This can cause an asthma attack.

Here are a few things that you can do to reduce your chances of having an asthma attack this winter:

1. Wear a scarf or facemask over your mouth and nose to help warm and humidify the air.

2. Try switching to indoor activities or exercising inside