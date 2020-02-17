Tips for getting the most out of your Medicare plan

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

I recently was in the hospital, but it wasn’t covered by my hospitalization. They said I was under “outpatient observation”. What does this mean?

Outpatient observation is used for patients who have medical conditions that require short term treatment before a decision is made whether they will be admitted for an inpatient stay or discharged. For traditional Medicare, observation service should not last more than 48 hours. While under outpatient observation the cost of your care will be covered by Medicare Part B and have the same deductibles and copays as other Medicare Part B services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My Medicare didn’t pay for my medicines while I was under observation. Why not?