The first days of school can bring feelings of stress, nerves, and other emotions for students, parents and teachers. Hopeful, imagined, and stressful expectations combine to make everyone nervous about starting a new school year.
Here are some tools to ease those nerves, feelings and expectations about school. It is important to acknowledge and understand everyone, including the teachers, have to deal with those same emotions.
- Get up early: Since what happens in the morning, before school starts, can linger through the day, make sure everyone gets up early enough to complete morning routines without the stress caused by rushing. When you’re in a hurry, you tend to forget things. When you forget things, it can make you grumpy and may make you feel like you’re having a bad day.
- Start with a song: Get up early enough to be ready for school and even have the time to listen to your favorite song. It will help create a positive mood and a good day. Say out loud, “I am going to have a good day.” On your way to school, if you can listen to music that inspires you, it can improve your mood.
- Take a calming breath: Before entering your school or classroom, take a breath in slowly and exhale slowly to reduce your nerves and stress. You can practice breathing anytime during the day, just make sure you breathe in slowly and exhale slowly.
- Practice people skills: Take time to say hello to teachers, your friends, and new classmates. Being friendly to others usually results in people being friendly to you. When people are friendly to you, it usually adds up to a good day.
- Update contact info: Parents may find a measure of reassurance in updating their contact information with school staff. Call or write a note letting school staff know the best time to reach you, the best number to call, and any concerns you have about your child. Make sure your child knows that it’s OK for them to let school staff know of any problems they have during the school day. Communicating with school staff can ease stress levels.
A brand-new school year is the perfect time to start practicing positivity and healthy time management skills.