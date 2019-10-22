No one wants to be the cause of another person’s accidental death. Most of us receive our prescription medications through safe and proper ways for appropriate reasons. So how is it that 11 million Americans each year are misusing powerful prescription pain relievers, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health?
The survey found that more than half the time, these controlled medications come from a friend or relative. In 2015, more than 15 percent of Montana high schoolers reported taking a prescription medication that was not prescribed to them.
Though most of us do not anticipate the need to secure our unused prescription medications, the statistics suggest it is important to do so. Securing prescription medication is life-saving because unused prescription medications are often misused, abused, or used for non-medical uses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) more than 130 people die each day due to opioid overdose.
So what is the right way to handle prescription medications that are unused, forgotten or expired?
A couple of ways you DO NOT want to dispose of unused prescription medications are by flushing them in the toilet or throwing them out in the garbage. Flushing unused prescription medications in the toilet contaminates our water supply. Throwing unused prescriptions out with the garbage isn’t safe either because drugs can be found and used by others.
The safest and most environmentally friendly way to dispose of unused prescription medication is by taking it to a prescription drop-off box. These secure boxes are located throughout the community and you can safely drop-off expired or unused medications all year long.
If you haven’t disposed your unused medication for a while, the perfect opportunity to clean-out your medicine cabinet is October 26th, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. October 26th is also the first ever Montana Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Led by Representative Kim Dudik, lawmakers serving in the 2019 Montana legislative session passed a bill to encourage the safe disposal of unused medication and so now Montana officially joins in the national effort.
Most medications, prescription and over-the-counter, can be safely disposed of at a secure drop-off box. Before depositing your unused medication, remember to remove personal information from the label of pill bottles or medicine packaging. When dropping off medication, your identity is protected, and all collected medications are incinerated.
Your participation in Montana’s and the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on October 26th protects our community and helps ensure that unused medications don’t make it into the hand of a curious child or get diverted for illegal purposes.