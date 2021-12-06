Tobacco marketing tactics target kids

Over the last few years, e-cigarette use has reached epidemic proportions among teens nationally and in Montana. The 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) indicates that nearly 48% of Yellowstone County high school students have tried e-cigarettes and 30% are current users. Among middle school students, 26% have tried e-cigarettes and 13% are current users in Yellowstone County.
Although rates have decreased since 2019, e-cigarettes remain the most used tobacco product among teens. Teens who try e-cigarettes are four times as likely to try combustible cigarettes within one year, leading them down a long path of addiction and health problems.
Commercial tobacco marketing thrives in places teens frequent, such as convenience stores. Strategically placed ads and product displays on the counter and bright packaging are common tactics tobacco companies use to gain exposure with younger crowds. Cigarettes and smokeless tobacco are restricted from TV, radio, and online marketing. Instead, e-cigarette marketing uses online platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram. Many hire product influencers to promote their products to gain youth interest.
According to Truth Initiative, flavors play a significant role in encouraging tobacco use in younger populations and remain one of the most common reasons teens try them. About 80% of teens who used commercial tobacco started with flavored products, and 97% of youth who use e-cigarettes use a flavored product.
Flavors mask the harsh taste of chemicals found in all tobacco products, making is easier to develop a nicotine addiction and increasing risk of lung disease, heart disease, cancer and other health problems.
Weak policies nationwide contribute to the multitude of flavor options used in tobacco products. Only cigarettes and closed-system-based cartridge e-cigarettes, like JUUL, are limited to tobacco and menthol flavors. This still allows cigars, cigarillos, hookah, smokeless tobacco, and disposable e-cigarettes and refillable e-cigarette products to use fruity and candy flavors to recruit and retain youth.
For years, tobacco prevention groups, like Truth Initiative, have worked hard to advocate for stronger, local policies to stop the sale of all flavored tobacco products to protect youth as well as other vulnerable populations, such as populations of color, LGBTQ+, and low socioeconomic status populations.
In a short period of time, localities with tobacco flavor restrictions are seeing the benefits. According to Tobacco Free Kids, local policies in the United States that restrict flavored tobacco have reduced the likelihood of current e-cigarettes use and decreased the frequency of cigarette use among users. With better knowledge of the tobacco industry’s marketing tactics, we can continue to work towards those goals.
Eden Sowards, CHES, a prevention health specialist at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 406-247-3200 or eden.sow@riverstonehealth.org.