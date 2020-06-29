Training new doctors for rural practice

June brings exciting changes for the Montana Family Medicine Residency (MFMR) based at RiverStone Health in Billings. This week, the residency graduated a class of nine physicians who have completed three years of training to prepare them for practice in rural and underserved communities across Montana and our region.
The Montana Family Medicine Residency has a 23-year record of success in preparing doctors to practice in Montana. More than 60% of our graduates work in this state.
Last week, we welcomed our newest class: eight interns who recently graduated from medical schools and one transfer resident from another program. Altogether, we will have 24 doctors in training after this week’s graduation.
My role at the residency changed this month when I began working as the program director after five years as a faculty member. I am taking over from Dr. James Guyer who provided excellent leadership over the past six years. Dr. Guyer will continue to be part of our outstanding faculty and will work to expand training opportunities in rural communities.
The Montana Family Medicine Residency has been part of my life since I did a rotation here as a medical school student. I grew up in Colorado and Montana, my wife, Katie Brand, is from Seattle, so we were looking to settle in the West. We chose Billings because it is a great place to raise a family and has a wonderful medical community. Teaching Montana Family Medicine residents is fun and engaging because we work in so many community settings: RiverStone Health Clinic, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare and rural health clinics in Joliet, Bridger and Worden.
The most important thing for our residents to be successful is a passion for working with underserved patients, who may live in Billings or in outlying areas. The goal is to prepare residents for working with a wide array of patients and to develop a skillset for breaking down barriers to care wherever they are. We use a team-based approach when caring for our patients -- a team that engages nurses, pharmacists, behavioral health, care management and patients themselves.
Some of my most fulfilling moments as a physician have been following my patients as they needed to be hospitalized. It means a lot when your doctor shows up in the hospital when you are sick. Our residents learn the value in that continuity of care, seeing patients in clinic and hospital, and at different stages of their life.
Sometimes patients have trepidation about being treated by medical residents. Patients under the care of residents actually have two doctors: the resident and the more experienced attending physician who oversees their work. I am immensely proud of the care our residents provide and have seen them work incredibly hard to provide truly excellent care to their patients.
Over the past five years, I’ve seen residents really care about taking good care of people. The residents are incredibly compassionate and work to build trust with patients. That trust can be as important as prescribing the right medicine.
I thank the Billings community for its support of graduate medical education -- one of the most powerful tools we have to retain high quality physicians in our community.
All RiverStone Health community clinics are now open after implementing infection control protocols to keep patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth visits are available for patients who prefer staying home and seeing their primary care provider remotely.
Dr. Garth Brand, program director for the Montana Family Medicine Residency, can be reached at 247-3306.
