Training new doctors for rural practice

The most important thing for our residents to be successful is a passion for working with underserved patients, who may live in Billings or in outlying areas. The goal is to prepare residents for working with a wide array of patients and to develop a skillset for breaking down barriers to care wherever they are. We use a team-based approach when caring for our patients -- a team that engages nurses, pharmacists, behavioral health, care management and patients themselves.

Some of my most fulfilling moments as a physician have been following my patients as they needed to be hospitalized. It means a lot when your doctor shows up in the hospital when you are sick. Our residents learn the value in that continuity of care, seeing patients in clinic and hospital, and at different stages of their life.

Sometimes patients have trepidation about being treated by medical residents. Patients under the care of residents actually have two doctors: the resident and the more experienced attending physician who oversees their work. I am immensely proud of the care our residents provide and have seen them work incredibly hard to provide truly excellent care to their patients.