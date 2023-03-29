While arguing for a bill that would provide emergency one-time funding for nursing homes, Rep. Jennifer Carlson referenced "A Modest Proposal," a satirical essay published in 1729 that offers a brutal proposition for managing a vast population of vulnerable citizens.

Jonathan Swift, the author, wrote that to manage the poor, maybe parents should sell their children as food to the upper class. That way the poor would gain wealth and spare their children from a life of suffering.

Though satire, the essay has been used to describe America’s health care policy, particularly when lawmakers aim to squeeze Medicaid.

“Nursing homes would be doing a lot better financially if they just stopped taking Medicaid patients all together. But you know what, as a state we’ve made the determination that we’re going to care for our most vulnerable people and those people are paid for by Medicaid,” Carlson said.

House Bill 891 asks legislators to provide $40.9 million in one-time funding to stabilize nursing homes until a new rate is implemented in July 2023. The funds would raise Medicaid reimbursement rates – a sum distributed by the state to cover the cost of services for Medicaid recipients - to the target rate legislators approved in the budget bill last week.

It is the emergency funding administrators have clamored for since state COVID relief dollars ran out in summer 2021 despite raising inflation and staffing costs.

Since then, 11 nursing homes have closed making up about 16% of skilled nursing facilities statewide.

The Gianforte administration pointed to data that showed more and more Montanans want to age at home, and so has considered the year of closures a transitional period as people move away from institutionalized care and toward aging in place.

But Carlson doesn’t buy this claim.

“As a general rule people still need to live in nursing homes…now we’re trying to increase spending in other areas — home care and services for people to stay in their homes. While I don’t debate that that’s probably a good idea and there are a lot of people who idealistically want to live in their home and not in a nursing home, people are always going to need to live in nursing homes,” Carlson said. “So unless the solution is nursing homes stop taking Medicaid, stop taking Medicaid patients we have to solve this problem.”

Data from the state health department shows that 215 displaced nursing home residents moved to other nursing homes, eventually congregating in more urban facilities. About 24 moved to assisted living, which are often private pay, 11 moved to swing beds in critical access hospitals. Only seven displaced residents went home and six enrolled in hospice.

Carlson's bill aims to raise reimbursement rates for the first six months of 2023 from the current average reimbursement rate of $209 to $267 per Medicaid patient per day. To arrive at this rate, Carlson took the benchmark rate of $278 and subtracted 4% or one year of inflation.

When the state health department was working on updated rates in 2022, officials estimated that nursing homes accumulate about 700,000 Medicaid days in a year.

The formula then is 700,000 multiplied by the difference between the current rate and the adjusted benchmark rate ($278 minus 4% inflation) to arrive at the $40.9 million total.

The funding would be allocated to facilities according to the number of Medicaid days being provided, according to Rose Hughes, who lobbies for senior and long-term care legislation as the executive director of Montana Healthcare Association.

Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton criticized the formula, saying that the bill does not parse out which facilities are most at risk of closure.

Hughes said that all facilities offering Medicaid services are underfunded due to the severely anemic reimbursement rates.

Legislators have questioned if nursing home administrators take advantage of add-on payments for direct care workers or acuity add-ons which increases the reimbursement for patients with extraordinary needs such as behavioral problems or bariatric health conditions.

Acuity add-ons are highly restrictive and require a great deal of man power to apply for and often do not result in greater reimbursement, according to Hughes. But the majority of nursing home administrator do utilize direct care worker add-on payments, Hughes said, after referencing data.

This statement is in contrast to comments made by Medicaid Services Director Mike Randol at earlier meetings in which he stated he thought very few nursing homes took advantage of the add-on.

The House Appropriations committee carried out an hours long discussion of the bill, questioning things like private payer rates, practices for private ownership versus publicly-owned facilities, years of net losses, and $15 million worth of COVID relief dollars in 2021.

“Every program under the sun needs more money because of inflation but when it comes to the nursing home issue we’re trying to figure out what the nursing home did wrong. Nursing homes didn’t do anything different than the rest of the programs that this state manages but we have a lot of unfunded mandates and blame that are not helpful,” Carlson said.

Another attempt

The house appropriations committee heard another bill Tuesday that also aims to stabilize the nursing home industry.

The bill asks legislators to give displaced residents $1,000 for moving expenses related to nursing home closures.

House bill 899 also proposes the department establish grants up to $25,000 to assist in the reopening of nursing homes that closed in 2022.