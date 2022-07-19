Two nursing homes announce closures, forcing residents to move elsewhere

The only senior living facility in one on Montana’s poorest counties will close during the next three months.

Officials at Big Horn Senior Living (BHSL) announced recently that operations will cease at the nursing home, assisted living and independent living facility.

Years of anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates for nursing homes and assisted living services combined with a workforce shortage and wage pressures have pushed BHSL over the edge, ending the 2021 fiscal year at a $1.2 million loss.

“In order to just break even, BHSL would need reimbursement rates to double,” said Paula Small-Plenty, BHSL administrator.

The parent company, Big Horn Hospital, has supported BHSL over the last two years, but continuing to operate both will eventually impact the care and services available at the critical access hospital.

There are 27 residents in the nursing home, seven in assisted living and nine in independent living for a total of 43 residents in a 57 bed facility. All will need to transition to other facilities or housing.

High-needs residents may receive their long term care at the hospital while others will need to coordinate with Big Horn County for independent living options.

Others will need to move out of county. The Billings area, 46 miles from Hardin, offers the most in skilled nursing availability.

“The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will also help with placement and reimburse transportation costs for any residents who find a new home outside of Big Horn County,” Small-Plenty said in a press release.

In Bozeman, administrators at the Bridger Rehab and Care Center also announced a voluntary closure last Wednesday, according to Wendy Soulek, COO of the consulting company Lantis Enterprises.

Soulek recently traveled to Iowa to assist in another nursing home closure, but residents there were easier to place with more than 50 facilities nearby. Due to Montana’s geographical expanse, it’s much more difficult to transition residents to other facilities in the state.

“In Bozeman there are three options in a 30-mile radius,” Soulek said. “And (residents) might have to go even further away.”

On Tuesday, the first resident to leave was placed in a facility 109 miles away by the resident family choice.

There are 25 residents who will need to relocate to other skilled nursing facilities that have adequate staff and the ability to meet the resident's needs.

“Nursing homes provide something that in-home services can’t provide. If that service goes away, there will be a crisis. There are a lot of people who are dependent on theses skilled services,” Soulek said. “I fear Montana is going to regret having these facilities close.”