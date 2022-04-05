Ukrainian-born Billings doctor recounts time helping war refugees in Poland

From the line of people waiting to cross the border from Ukraine into Poland, a woman emerged carrying her infant in a backpack. The baby was five-weeks old and her mother grabbed only a diaper bag when it was time to flee their war-torn home.

“She was almost dropping that baby. She was like, so cold and tired, so I took baby...baby was cold and we wrap baby in emergency blanket,” said Dr. Olga Lutsyk, a Ukrainian-born family medicine doctor with St. Vincent Healthcare.

Lutsyk recently returned from a 10-day mission trip to Poland where she supported and treated refugees who had traveled many miles to the border and waited in chilling temperatures for up to eight hours or more before crossing into Poland.

“I saw a lot of people who were sitting for…10 days in root cellars, and they were taken…through the green corridors by cars and taken out of Ukraine,” Lutsyk said.

Though St. V’s didn’t send Lutsyk on the trip, the hospital’s foundation arranged for two pallets of medical supplies to be shipped to Poland on the day Lutsyk departed and collected donations from the community to support refugees, said Tyler Wiltgen, executive director of St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation.

In a matter of weeks, about $30,000 was raised and wired directly to the center where Lutsyk cared for patients. Three meals a day are being served to 300 or 400 people every day on the border and at the refugee center, Wiltgen said, making a direct deposit the most practical use of the funds.

During Lutsyk’s trip, her time was split between the refugee center in Krakow, Poland and the border, where she stayed for 24 to 40 hours at a time taking blood pressure, assessing patient needs, distributing medication and translating English into Ukrainian.

Once safely into Poland, many refugees were dehydrated, hungry, cold and in need of the medications they had left behind. Tents at the border were set up with hot tea and food and another was designated for those who needed to rest. From there, people boarded buses that took them to service centers, like the one in Krakow.

At the center, Lutsyk prescribed the donated medications to patients who had gone days without treatment for heart conditions, diabetes and blood pressure issues. One patient hadn’t had seizure medication for more than five days and began to seize at the center.

An outbreak of stomach flu swept through Krakow with 14 patients treated in isolation in one day.

“It was like everybody was sick,” Lutsyk said.

She used nearly all the antibiotics that she had brought with her and gave out Zofran, an over-the-counter medication that prevents nausea and vomiting. Plavix, a blood thinner used to prevent heart attacks and strokes, and Metformin, an anti-diabetic drug, were also prescribed often.

The goal was to send every patient with at least a month’s worth of their medication to help stabilize them until their next stop.

And in her down time, Lutsyk played with the children so their mothers could rest.

“A lot of mamas were asking, ‘OK, do you know where we can get job here because we need to provide for our kids,’” Lutsyk said. “It was heartbreaking. Those mamas with husbands, fathers left behind to protect their country…A lot of, I think, like despair and some of them were really hopeless.”

People from many European countries and some from South Africa have congregated at the border to help with the crisis, according to Lutsyk. Bringing stories from Montana also helped lighten the metaphorical load for those fleeing their homeland.

When she told her patients that Montanans had raised money and sent medical supplies, the news brought many tears and comments from refugees saying they couldn’t believe people so far away cared about them, Lutsyk said.

Lutsyk’s family

On the first day of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Lutsyk’s family’s apartment was destroyed in eastern Ukraine. Lutsyk went days without hearing from them, until a brief message came through explaining that they were hiding in a root cellar, where they stayed for seven days without food, water or medication.

Her cousin’s father-in-law died while hiding in the cellar with them. Her cousin also lost her mother-in-law when she refused to go into hiding.

“They bombarded her house. They couldn’t find any pieces from her,” Lutsyk said. “She lost her father-in-law and mother-in-law, like, within a few days, like many of those stories.”

Her cousin, her cousin’s daughter and granddaughter were able to flee to the Netherlands, where they will stay in an apartment for about three months. They were able to meet up with Lutsyk in Poland, but they refused to travel to the United States.

“She refuses to be a refugee. She doesn’t want to be a refugee. She said ‘no, I will just live here for a little bit and once the war is over we are going back to build our house,’” Lutsyk said.

Lutsyk still has family in western Ukraine who were given firearms and plan to fight. Her own adult children also embarked on a mission to help in Ukraine at an orphanage for disabled children displaced by the invasion.

Her children abroad took four of the bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets that Lutsyk has been sending to Ukrainian soldiers.

Since she’s been back in Billings, she spends two hours every day doing telemedicine visits with Ukrainian people to help out as much as she can from here.

Lutsyk has already applied to volunteer at a field hospital where, if accepted, she would spend six weeks in Ukraine treating injuries like gunshot wounds.

Despite being a little worn out, Lutsyk said she doesn’t mind the extra work, she just goes to bed a little earlier at night.

“At least I can do something, just a tiny bit something to help,” Lutsyk said.

