Vaccine? Suck it up, and shoot it up

The Pfizer vaccine uses a little bit of messenger RNA (think of it as genetic bar code) taken from the virus to con the body into thinking it is getting a new laptop for Christmas. You can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccine is the bottom line for me.

I will get the vaccine because it meets my criteria. First, I don’t want to get COVID-19, or give it to one of my vulnerable patients. I doubt I would die, but any of you with a small business realize that any downtime is disastrous—it already has been disastrous. I also hate having headaches, and apparently this virus brings the worst-ever headache.

If we all get vaccinated and hang in there for 3-4 months, we can ditch the masks and travel again. Like you, I am sick of all this.

My analysis is that the vaccine is safe and reasonable. I expect side effects. No one vaccinated so far has grown green antlers or become a New York Jets fan. The government is not implanting microchips in the vaccine to control your behavior, because anyone smart enough to do that wouldn’t be working for the government.

So suck it up, get shot, and maybe next Christmas that box will hold magic.