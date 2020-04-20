Vaccines give parents power to protect kids

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 2019 coronavirus, known as COVID-19, became a pandemic largely because no one had immunity, since the virus was new and there was no vaccine to protect against it. Its rapid worldwide spread reminds us what can happen when there is a lack of an effective, widely used vaccine.

Fortunately, there are a number of safe and effective vaccines that can protect us against a variety of diseases. Vaccinations work by exposing the body to an inactive or weakened version or part of a germ that causes disease. In doing this, the body mounts a defense by creating antibodies which then protects your body from getting the disease when later exposed.

Parents of infants should be especially concerned about vaccinations as many of the vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, such as pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, are most dangerous for infants. By choosing to vaccinate, you are able to protect your baby’s health.