Vaccines give parents power to protect kids

The 2019 coronavirus, known as COVID-19, became a pandemic largely because no one had immunity, since the virus was new and there was no vaccine to protect against it. Its rapid worldwide spread reminds us what can happen when there is a lack of an effective, widely used vaccine.
Fortunately, there are a number of safe and effective vaccines that can protect us against a variety of diseases. Vaccinations work by exposing the body to an inactive or weakened version or part of a germ that causes disease. In doing this, the body mounts a defense by creating antibodies which then protects your body from getting the disease when later exposed.
Parents of infants should be especially concerned about vaccinations as many of the vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, such as pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, are most dangerous for infants. By choosing to vaccinate, you are able to protect your baby’s health.
Unfortunately, even with effective vaccines readily available and affordable, preventable diseases sometimes occur, especially in groups of unvaccinated children or adults. Last year, Montana had 143 reported cases of pertussis from January 1 through May 4, 2019. Five cases were in children under one year of age and 97 cases were in children between 5 and 17. Pertussis is highly contagious and can be deadly, particularly in infancy. It typically starts with a runny nose and progresses to severe coughing which can last for weeks, but it can also cause infants to stop breathing. No child should suffer from pertussis, since a safe and effective vaccine is available.
Expectant mothers can protect their babies against whooping cough by getting the Tdap vaccine between the 27th and 36th week of pregnancy. Talk to your healthcare provider about immunizations during pregnancy. After your baby arrives, work with your baby’s doctor to make sure all recommended childhood immunizations are given at the right time to keep your baby healthy.
Vaccines are available and recommended for children to prevent diseases such as chickenpox, diphtheria, influenza, measles, mumps, and tetanus. Recommended vaccines have been extensively studied and are very safe. While they may cause some mild discomfort and redness or tenderness at the site of injection, serious complications are extremely rare.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges parents to keep these vaccination points in mind:
- Outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases can and do still happen in communities across the United States.
- The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration take many steps to make sure vaccines are very safe.
- Vaccines give you the power to protect your children from getting sick.
- You can make sure your baby is born with protection by getting vaccinated when you are pregnant.
It’s normal for parents, especially new parents, to worry about their baby’s health. Proper vaccination relieves worries about many childhood illnesses. During National Infant Immunization Week, April 26-May 3, please remember that immunizations give parents the power to protect their children.
Dr. Megan Littlefield is chief medical officer for RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency.
