Vaccines: Our best hope to end COVID-19 pandemic

Side effects of both vaccines are being closely monitored and reported. During clinical trials for both vaccines, more than 80% of recipients experienced injection site pain, more than 40% experienced headaches and fatigues and more than 20% had muscle aches. Overall, less than 10% of recipients had low-grade fevers, chills, nausea or vomiting.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in people age 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine has been approved for people age 18 and older. Clinical trials are still under way for younger teens. People who have ever had an anaphylactic reaction (a severe, life-threatening allergic reaction) to anything should not get these vaccines. The vaccines have not yet been well studied in children or pregnant women.

Because the vaccines are new, it is not clear how long the immunity provided will last. Will it be lifetime or will booster shots be needed? We don’t yet know if getting the vaccine prevents you from transmitting the virus to others, without actually getting it yourself. Medical researchers are studying whether these vaccines will protect against the newest strains of COVID-19 virus from the United Kingdom and South Africa.