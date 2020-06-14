WANTED: Bobby Tipton

WANTED: Bobby Tipton

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:

Name: Bobby Tipton

Sex: Male

Race: White

Age: 37

Height: 6.0

Weight: 180

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Tipton is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a based on a probation violation warrant for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Theft.

If you have information regarding Tipton, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Bobby Tipton

Tipton
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

WANTED: Lura Alexander
Most Wanted

WANTED: Lura Alexander

If you have information regarding Alexander, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Most Wanted: Terry Slater
Most Wanted

Most Wanted: Terry Slater

If you have information regarding Slater, please contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Most Wanted: Jestin Hall
Local News

Most Wanted: Jestin Hall

If you have information regarding Hall, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406) 247-7030 or your local law enforcement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic stars Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez give exercise tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News