WANTED: Bobby Tipton

The following individual is wanted by the United States Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force:
Name: Bobby Tipton
Sex: Male
Race: White
Age: 37
Height: 6.0
Weight: 180
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Tipton is wanted by the United States Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender Task Force based on a based on a probation violation warrant for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Theft.
If you have information regarding Tipton, contact the United States Marshals Service at (406)247-7030 or your local law enforcement.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!