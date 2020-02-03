Watch for heart attack signs in women

When I hear the words “heart attack,” I think about a man clutching his chest and collapsing to the ground. That classic scene shows up in many TV shows, movies, and commercials. Women also have heart attacks, but we may not commonly think about them having heart attacks. Heart disease, a category that includes heart attacks, is the number one cause of death in women. Heart attack survivors can frequently be left with significant, lasting disabilities.
What are the symptoms of heart attacks in women?
The classic symptom in both women and men is chest pain, often described as a heaviness or pressure. People experiencing a heart attack might describe this pain as being like “an elephant sitting on their chest.” This pain can travel to the back, jaw, or even arms. If the chest pain comes during exercise, that usually causes more concern. But that might not always be the case with women. Women are more likely to have chest pain with stressful situations, at rest, or even while sleeping. The scariest thing is that some women having heart attacks won’t have any chest pain at all. Patients with diabetes are among those who are less likely to have the chest pain typically seen with a heart attack.
Although there may not be chest pain, women usually have other symptoms. Symptoms to watch for include:
• Sweating
• Fast, irregular, or even slow heart rate
• Feeling dizzy, passing out, and shortness of breath
• Nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain
• Feeling extremely tired
These symptoms can also happen when a patient is dehydrated or has other illnesses, but these signs shouldn’t be brushed off, especially in a patient with risk factors for a heart attack.
What can increase a woman’s risk for heart attack? Common risk factors include:
• High blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes
• Smoking
• Family history or personal history of heart disease
• Taking estrogen or other hormone replacement therapy
The risk of heart attacks also increases with age, and the average age for heart attacks in women is 70. But that doesn’t mean that younger woman don’t have heart attacks. Younger women can actually have severe heart attacks.
Don’t ignore the symptoms of a heart attack. If you are having the above symptoms call your healthcare provider. If your symptoms are more severe, call 911 or go to the ED.
Smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are major risk factors for heart attacks. To reduce the risk of a heart attack, quitting smoking, exercising, eating healthy, managing stress, managing other health conditions, and regular checkups are recommended.
Dr. Kellee Glaus, a first-year resident physician with the Montana Family Medicine Residency at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 247-3306.