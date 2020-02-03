Watch for heart attack signs in women

When I hear the words “heart attack,” I think about a man clutching his chest and collapsing to the ground. That classic scene shows up in many TV shows, movies, and commercials. Women also have heart attacks, but we may not commonly think about them having heart attacks. Heart disease, a category that includes heart attacks, is the number one cause of death in women. Heart attack survivors can frequently be left with significant, lasting disabilities.

The classic symptom in both women and men is chest pain, often described as a heaviness or pressure. People experiencing a heart attack might describe this pain as being like “an elephant sitting on their chest.” This pain can travel to the back, jaw, or even arms. If the chest pain comes during exercise, that usually causes more concern. But that might not always be the case with women. Women are more likely to have chest pain with stressful situations, at rest, or even while sleeping. The scariest thing is that some women having heart attacks won’t have any chest pain at all. Patients with diabetes are among those who are less likely to have the chest pain typically seen with a heart attack.