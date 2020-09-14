Watch kids’ screen time during pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns about how screen time affects the development of our youth. This school year, more than ever before, American students will be engaging in learning through media platforms. While some school districts have chosen to reopen schools to in-person learning, there will still be a large focus on online learning.

As a result, most children and teens will have fewer school responsibilities and less access to extracurricular activities or social opportunities.

This puts strain on parents by adding the responsibility of supervising their children during the day in addition to their own jobs. Allowing youth extra time with screen entertainment is an easy solution for parents who are overwhelmed. However, both physical and psychological development can be affected by excessive exposure to screens.

Too much screen time can cause sleep and eating disorders, obesity, mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, and attention or behavior problems both at home and at school. In moderation, appropriate screen activities can be a part of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.