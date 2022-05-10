"We all want to die well," hospice care makes in-home deaths possible

When Jeanne Harsha’s mom transitioned into a memory care facility, she, with family surrounding her daily, was the exception. During Harsha’s visits, she was taken with the number of residents who never had visitors at all.

Some residents practically adopted Harsha’s grandson as their own, introducing him to their pets and holding his hand.

“There were so many people that didn’t have anyone seeing them, you know, and I felt so bad for these ladies…It was like we were becoming their family,” Harsha said.

It’s the reason Harsha, 68, has been volunteering her time for five years to sit with people in hospice. Volunteers work to fulfill last wishes and provide companionship to those in their final months of life. Harsha has made birthday cakes, learned to crochet, played cards and listened to many, many stories.

Now, passing in one’s own home is the preferable way to go for most Americans, according to one study. And for the first time in modern history, home deaths have surpassed hospital deaths.

From 2003 to 2017, hospital deaths decreased 9.9% and home deaths increased 6.9%. Overall, 29.8% of deaths occurred in the hospital and 30.7% occurred in the home. In the same period, deaths in hospice care increased from 0.2% to 8.3%.

Despite the trend, only four in 10 people believe dying at home will be possible for them and about half believe that patients have too little control over medical decisions at the end of life.

This is where hospice comes in. The increased use of hospice services makes home deaths easier to accomplish and gives the patient complete autonomy over medical decisions.

“(Hospice) is about taking the last six months…and making your life comfortable and making it count,” said Mark White, Montana hospice administrator for Compassus. “And for the first time the patient and family get the opportunity to be driving that.”

In the Compassus office, talking about death and dying doesn’t hold the same taboo as it does in most other pockets of society. Their motto revolves around the fact that everyone dies, “so we might as well be talking about it,” said Diane Bushey, volunteer coordinator at the Billings location.

When the word “hospice” is uttered, thoughts of a death sentence proceeded by a morphine induced delirium flit through the mind. But hospice is much more than that, according to White.

About 40 years ago, hospice was introduced into Medicare, and by 2019 just over half of Medicare beneficiaries received hospice and were enrolled in hospice at the time of their death.

When a patient is enrolled, nurses, aids, physicians, social workers, a chaplain, drugs and equipment are moved into the home. While medical professionals aren’t stationed in the home at all times, someone is available for some emergency situations, reducing the need for emergency department visits, White said.

There’s bereavement support for families, spiritual support, grief counseling and respite care. Compassus even has a massage therapist on staff. As every other medical facility struggles through a workforce shortage, the hospice department at Compassus is fully staffed and has 24 volunteers.

But there are some deaths more befitting for the home than others. Patients with cancer have the greatest odds of dying at home while patients with respiratory diseases are most likely to die in the hospital, in part due to the high level of resources needed to keep them comfortable.

Those with dementia are most likely to die in a nursing facility where trained clinicians help with emotionally and physically burdensome care that would otherwise fall on an unpaid family caregiver, according to Dr. Melissa Wachterman in an article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In some instances, end-of-life care means medications need to be adjusted quickly and changes in the patient must be addressed in a timely manner.

To an extent, the cultural shift toward dying at home has been influenced by hospitals and insurance companies, according to Wachterman. By deferring expensive end-of-life care to the home, costs are transferred to the unpaid family members acting as caregivers.

But for White, his personal experiences with death and dying is what drives him to advocate for hospice when appropriate.

White’s father had pancreatic cancer and passed when White was 19. As the medical director at the hospital in their Wyoming hometown, his father had access to medical equipment and supplies that were delivered to their home. His best friend was an Episcopal Bishop and provided spiritual support from the head of his bed while his family sat around him.

“He was surrounded by people who were currently or going to be in the hospice delivery system…I didn’t know it at the time, but I watched an amazing death,” White said. “And then my mom died about 27 years later, and I saw the exact opposite.”

White’s mother died in the intensive care unit while ventilated and surrounded by monitors. She had congestive heart failure and COPD.

“One of the things I remember after my mom died was that after we left the hospital…we literally walked out and it’s done. It’s over. We left the four walls of the hospital and that was it,” White said, adding that there was no one to help him or his siblings through the grief.

In some rare cases, patients are discharged from hospice when suddenly their condition improves with pain management or their stress level decreases when they’ve reconciled with family.

“(People) just think everybody is drugged and, you know, it’s not like that,” Harsha, the volunteer, said. Harsha spent three years working with a single patient, and during that time they grew very close.

The patient kept peacocks and had Harsha’s grandkids over to collect feathers. Eventually, they realized that they had known each other in high school through cheerleading when they rode on a float together at a parade.

It’s the people, more than anything that keeps Harsha coming back every year to support people through the transition.

“I’ve met so many neat people. Everybody has a story…they need someone to hear about their life,” Harsha said. “I think they feel like they’re losing it and they need someone to acknowledge that they had a good life. It’s an honor that I get to do that.”

