We can all help stop the spread of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The governor acted in consultation with public health authorities and has strongly recommended limiting all gatherings to no more than 10 people and that people stay 6 feet apart from each other.

Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yellowstone County. Your local public health agency, RiverStone Health, is working diligently to communicate with people who test positive and people they have been in close contact with to provide instructions on isolating the sick at home and quarantining those who may have been exposed. If you are sick, contact your health care provider by phone for instructions about meeting your care needs.

The first seven cases confirmed in Yellowstone County included men and women ranging in age from 20s to 80s. Evidence so far indicates that people most likely to become severely ill are older adults and people of any age who have preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, heart or lung problems.

People who are infected but not seriously ill can still transmit the infection to others. That’s a big reason to stay home and avoid crowds. You and the people you meet may not even know that you are infected. You may not get seriously ill, but you could pass the virus on to relatives, friends and co-workers who will get severely ill.