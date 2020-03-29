We can all help stop the spread of COVID-19

Stay home.
During this phase of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, the best advice for protecting your health and the health of others in your community is to stay home. Avoiding contact with others reduces the risk of spreading the disease. When everybody stays home, practices social distancing for essential activities and frequently washes hands, fewer people will be infected each day. This will prevent overwhelming our Billings hospitals with more patients than they can care for at one time.
You probably have heard the phrase “flattening the curve” of the pandemic. That means slowing the spread of disease so that fewer people get sick all at once. If the number of new cases each day stays low, our clinics and hospitals will have the capacity to provide the resources needed for each patient who gets seriously ill.
Most people who contract COVID-19 won’t become severely ill, but for the estimated 20% who do develop serious complications, hospitalization, including breathing assistance, will save lives.
As the county health officer, I issued an order under Montana law to slow the spread of this disease. My order requires curtailing large gatherings and temporarily closing certain businesses, effective through April 10. Gov. Steve Bullock also issued an executive order that closes bars, casinos, dining rooms, gyms and other businesses as well as where people congregate. The governor has ordered all K-12 public schools in Montana to remain closed at least until April 10.
The governor acted in consultation with public health authorities and has strongly recommended limiting all gatherings to no more than 10 people and that people stay 6 feet apart from each other.
Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Yellowstone County. Your local public health agency, RiverStone Health, is working diligently to communicate with people who test positive and people they have been in close contact with to provide instructions on isolating the sick at home and quarantining those who may have been exposed. If you are sick, contact your health care provider by phone for instructions about meeting your care needs.
The first seven cases confirmed in Yellowstone County included men and women ranging in age from 20s to 80s. Evidence so far indicates that people most likely to become severely ill are older adults and people of any age who have preexisting conditions, such as diabetes, heart or lung problems.
People who are infected but not seriously ill can still transmit the infection to others. That’s a big reason to stay home and avoid crowds. You and the people you meet may not even know that you are infected. You may not get seriously ill, but you could pass the virus on to relatives, friends and co-workers who will get severely ill.
I applaud the many local businesses that have already adopted new operating procedures to enhance social distancing to protect themselves and their customers. I thank our local businesses and residents who take this COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
Slowing the rate of infection is crucial to saving lives and ending this pandemic.
John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, is President/CEO of RiverStone Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.