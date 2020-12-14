What are restaurant inspectors looking for?

Shoppers look for good taste and value at the grocery store. Customers expect the food they order for pick up, delivery or dine in at local restaurants to be delicious. They also count on the food they buy to be safe.
Yellowstone County food service operators and RiverStone Health take seriously their jobs to assure that food sold or served to the public is safe to eat. We look at this as a partnership. Success depends on cooperation and collaboration between food safety inspectors and local businesses.
Yellowstone County is home to well over 1,000 food services that require inspection. That includes restaurants, food trucks, food served at public events, food services at schools, the state prison and county jail.
Many factors affect food safety. RiverStone Health inspectors focus on five priority risk factors identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Improper holding temperatures.
- Inadequate cooking.
- Foods from unsafe sources.
- Contaminated equipment.
- Poor personal hygiene.
Inspectors use thermometers to check that refrigerators are keeping foods at 41 degrees or cooler. Hot foods must be held above 135 degrees. Foods must be cooked to safe internal temperatures. When foods need to be cooled or reheated, that must be done quickly within a specific timeframe.
To prevent the spread of germs that may cause illness, food workers are required to wash their hands carefully and often, avoid touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, and to stay home when they are sick.
Equipment, tools and counters that come into contact with food must be cleaned and sanitized to remove disease-causing bacteria and other sources of contamination. Storage areas must be set up and maintained to prevent cross contamination of raw (such as shrimp) and ready-to-eat foods (such as bread).
Food establishments are inspected at a frequency determined by the complexity of the menu and the susceptibility of the population served. For example, restaurants with menus that feature sushi usually would be scheduled for inspector visits at least twice a year. A coffee kiosk probably would get only one inspection annually.
When inspectors find a violation during a routine visit, they’ll work with management to correct the problem during inspection. Follow up visits are scheduled if a violation cannot be corrected during the initial inspection. Rarely, is the problem unresolved upon re-inspection.
Brief inspection reports showing only the five categories of priority risk violations are posted at the RiverStone Health website (riverstonehealth.org). Inspection reports are public information and more details about an establishment will be made available upon written request.
The COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed routine inspections. The small staff that inspects restaurants, day cares, hotel pools, tattoo parlors and reviews septic system plans has been temporarily re-deployed to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing. New food businesses still get inspected and complaints get followed up.
Food safety is a shared responsibility. We try to educate first and regulate only if noncompliance continues.
Clark Snyder, program manager for Environmental Health Services at RiverStone Health, can be reached at 256-2770.
