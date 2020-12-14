What are restaurant inspectors looking for?

To prevent the spread of germs that may cause illness, food workers are required to wash their hands carefully and often, avoid touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands, and to stay home when they are sick.

Equipment, tools and counters that come into contact with food must be cleaned and sanitized to remove disease-causing bacteria and other sources of contamination. Storage areas must be set up and maintained to prevent cross contamination of raw (such as shrimp) and ready-to-eat foods (such as bread).

Food establishments are inspected at a frequency determined by the complexity of the menu and the susceptibility of the population served. For example, restaurants with menus that feature sushi usually would be scheduled for inspector visits at least twice a year. A coffee kiosk probably would get only one inspection annually.

When inspectors find a violation during a routine visit, they’ll work with management to correct the problem during inspection. Follow up visits are scheduled if a violation cannot be corrected during the initial inspection. Rarely, is the problem unresolved upon re-inspection.