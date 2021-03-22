What does the RiverStone Board of Health do?

In a normal year, the RiverStone Board of Health would meet monthly to review steps to control outbreaks of disease in Yellowstone County, analyze patient safety and quality improvement measures and scrutinize RiverStone Health finances.

The past year has been anything but normal. The Board of Health has been meeting by Zoom. The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded our constant attention.

Most of our 15 members are doctors, nurses or other health professionals. We also have an educator, an attorney, financial experts and small business owners on the board. RiverStone Health operates under an agreement between Yellowstone County, the city of Billings and the city of Laurel. Those governing bodies appoint some board members; others are appointed by the board.

The Board of Health hires the county health officer, who, by law, must be a physician, have a master’s degree in public health or equivalent education and experience. John Felton, Yellowstone County’s health officer, holds master’s degrees in public health and business administration as well as a degree in occupational therapy. Yellowstone County is fortunate to have such a highly experienced and capable public health leader, especially during the pandemic.