What does the RiverStone Board of Health do?

In a normal year, the RiverStone Board of Health would meet monthly to review steps to control outbreaks of disease in Yellowstone County, analyze patient safety and quality improvement measures and scrutinize RiverStone Health finances.
The past year has been anything but normal. The Board of Health has been meeting by Zoom. The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded our constant attention.
Most of our 15 members are doctors, nurses or other health professionals. We also have an educator, an attorney, financial experts and small business owners on the board. RiverStone Health operates under an agreement between Yellowstone County, the city of Billings and the city of Laurel. Those governing bodies appoint some board members; others are appointed by the board.
The Board of Health hires the county health officer, who, by law, must be a physician, have a master’s degree in public health or equivalent education and experience. John Felton, Yellowstone County’s health officer, holds master’s degrees in public health and business administration as well as a degree in occupational therapy. Yellowstone County is fortunate to have such a highly experienced and capable public health leader, especially during the pandemic.
Basically, the board reviews what RiverStone Health is doing, asks what else might be done and what could be done more efficiently. The experience and diversity on the board often provide useful insights.
Under Montana law, a city-county board of health is required to “identify, assess, prevent and ameliorate conditions of public health importance.” The board’s duty is to “protect the public from spread of communicable disease or other conditions of public health importance.”
The Board of Health is responsible for regulating and inspecting food services, septic and sewage systems, pools open to the public, and tattoo and body-piercing establishments.
In addition to public health, RiverStone Health provides other vital community services, for example:
• Montana Family Medicine Residency, which has 24 new physicians in training for primary care – Montana’s greatest need. Eighty-seven of our residency graduates are practicing in Montana.
• Community Health Center Clinics at 123 S. 27th St., at Orchard Elementary, Medicine Crow Middle School, two Healthcare for the Homeless locations in downtown Billings, and rural clinics in Worden, Bridger and Joliet. These nationally accredited clinics offer primary care, mental health care, addiction treatment, dental care and patient support for healthy exercise and nutrition. Patients receive needed services regardless of their ability to pay.
• Home Care, which serves patients recently released from the hospital or needing physician-ordered care in their own homes.
• Hospice and Hospice Home that support terminally ill patients and their families.
• Family health programs that offer nurse home visits to first-time moms and the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program.
The Community Health Center and the residency each have their own governing boards. The Board of Health works in cooperation with those boards.
Less than 5% of the RiverStone Health budget is revenue from a voter-approved countywide tax levy. Fees for services (mostly reimbursement from Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance or patient payments) account for about half of revenue. The next largest source is federal contracts and grants, and federal money passed through state government. The grants subsidize care for patients who can’t afford full cost.
RiverStone Health does an incredible job taking care of our community, including those who are disadvantaged and marginalized by society. It is an amazing organization. Board of Health members are grateful that we are in a position to support the tremendous good RiverStone Health does every day to improve life, health and safety.
Dr. John Dorr, a retired orthopedic surgeon in Billings, chairs the RiverStone Board of Health.