Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
What is the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?
Medicare is medical insurance earned by workers for themselves and spouses with a minimum of 40 quarters (10 years) of qualifying earnings. It is available to anyone who is 65 years or older and for folks who have received Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) for 24 months. There are no income or asset limits to qualify for this program. Millionaires can qualify for Medicare. It covers much of an individual’s medical care but does have deductibles, copays and co-insurance they are responsible for.
Medicaid is several different medical financial assistance programs. The following programs are the most frequently used.
Community First Choice Medicaid is a medical financial assistance program funded by federal and state dollars for low-income individuals in our community that are in qualifying service groups. Those groups include elderly 65 years or older, someone who is blind or disabled, children and pregnant women. The individual must meet income and asset limits to qualify. If a person has Medicare, Medicaid can help with the costs left by Medicare.
Medicaid for Long Term Care is a financial assistance program funded by federal and state dollars for individuals receiving more extensive care. This will be in a nursing home facility when an individual needs 24/7 care, has less than $2000 in assets and whose income is insufficient to cover cost of care.
The Medicaid Waiver program is also Long-Term Care but provided in the community in an Assisted Living or an individual’s own home. It also has income and asset limits to qualify. The Medicaid Waiver program can be limited depending on number of spaces and state funding available.
The Medicaid Expansion is a medical financial assistance program that provides medical coverage for individuals who have income of less than 138% of poverty limit. It has income and asset limits to qualify. It is a component of the Affordable Care Act.
