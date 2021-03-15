Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

What is the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

Medicare is medical insurance earned by workers for themselves and spouses with a minimum of 40 quarters (10 years) of qualifying earnings. It is available to anyone who is 65 years or older and for folks who have received Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) for 24 months. There are no income or asset limits to qualify for this program. Millionaires can qualify for Medicare. It covers much of an individual’s medical care but does have deductibles, copays and co-insurance they are responsible for.

Medicaid is several different medical financial assistance programs. The following programs are the most frequently used.