What Medicare covers with COVID-19

Your questions on Medicare and Medicaid answered by the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) an objective, not-for-profit counseling, assistance and advocacy service sponsored by DPHHS of Montana and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
TWO HOT TOPICS
Is Medicare going to help me if I get COVID-19?
Yes, Medicare is responding robustly to the current illness.
Medicare covers related needs
- Medicare covers the lab tests for COVID-19. You pay no out-of-pocket costs.
- Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations. This includes if you're diagnosed with COVID-19 and might otherwise have been discharged from the hospital after an inpatient stay, but instead you need to stay in the hospital under quarantine.
- At this time, there's no vaccine for COVID-19. However, if one becomes available, it will be covered by all Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Part D).
- If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you have access to these same benefits. Medicare allows these plans to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 lab tests. Check with your plan about your coverage and costs.
- Both Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans cover “virtual check-ins” so you can connect with your doctor by phone or video, or even an online patient portal, to see whether you need to come in for a visit. If you're concerned about illness and are potentially contagious, this offers you an easy way to remain at home and avoid exposure to others.
I’m on Medicare. How does the 2020 Census affect my Medicare coverage?
Medicare funding, like hundreds of other federal programs, relies on the census to see where populations have changes and where service needs are currently. The census data is used to calculate the Medicaid, SNAP and MT Healthy Kids federal cost share for Montana. The census count affects Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition programs. The number of rural individuals counted could help sustain our critical rural hospitals. Please help the nation, your community and yourself but completing the 2020 Census.
Do you have a question about Medicare or Medicaid that you would like answered? Please send your question to SHIP Program c/o Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104 or email rc@allianceyc.org