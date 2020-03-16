What Medicare covers with COVID-19

Medicare funding, like hundreds of other federal programs, relies on the census to see where populations have changes and where service needs are currently. The census data is used to calculate the Medicaid, SNAP and MT Healthy Kids federal cost share for Montana. The census count affects Meals on Wheels and Senior Nutrition programs. The number of rural individuals counted could help sustain our critical rural hospitals. Please help the nation, your community and yourself but completing the 2020 Census.