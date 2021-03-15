What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccination clinics began in Yellowstone County in December, giving us our first long-term tool to combat this respiratory virus. Vaccination allows our bodies to develop immunity to this new virus.
Masking, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing are still needed to reduce risk of viral transmission until a large majority of us are vaccinated.
The word “vaccine” comes from cox pox disease, called vaccinia. In the late 1700s, an English physician transferred some of the fluid from a milkmaid’s cowpox blister onto the scratched skin of an 8-year-old boy. It was the first attempt to show that immunity against cowpox (not a deadly disease) prevented smallpox (a very deadly disease).
That little boy never contracted smallpox even though he was purposely exposed to it many times in his life. Since then, the term vaccine has come to mean the injection or administration of any microbial agent that induces immunity. An antibody is a protein that acts as a “red flag” and calls in immune system cells to an infection site.
Today there are three COVID-19 vaccines available to residents of Yellowstone County. The two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are of the mRNA type, while the Johnson and Johnson (also called Janssen) single shot uses a viral vector. Both types of vaccines have been well studied and have passed through rigorous testing and evaluation in a short amount of time. Even though the nRNA vaccines are new, the techniques they use have been studied for more than 10 years.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid). Each dose is a small injection of the chemical code for a part of the virus that binds to cell surfaces in the human body. The vaccines target the so-called spike proteins on the surface of the virus. The mRNA is fairly unstable and does not last long in cells and never gets into the nucleus.
The viral-vector vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson uses a modified virus, like the one causing the common cold. This vaccine delivers a gene to make spike protein – the protein on the outer surface of the virus. Cells near the injection site get cellular information that causes them to make an arsenal of antibodies and immune cells that can attack the virus when and if it enters the body.
None of these vaccines contain genetic codes for making the whole virus. You can’t get COVID-19 from the vaccines.
After receiving your vaccine, you can assist with long-term understanding of patient reactions to the vaccines by enrolling in the easy-to-use, V-Safe text program. Focus your cell phone on a QR code to enroll in a follow-up study on how the vaccine affected you. It takes about a minute to sign up and 30 seconds to enter your responses to a few questions by choosing emojis or simple phrases Find V-Safe at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html.
Vaccination protects you from serious consequences of getting the COVID-19 virus. All COVID-19 vaccines available in Yellowstone County have been proven safe and effective, and are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death. Consider getting vaccinated as a way of keeping your family, friends and coworkers safe.
Every person who gets vaccinated is helping to develop “herd immunity.” The pandemic will end when a large majority of people in our community and around the world is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Claire R. Oakley, Ph.D., director of RiverStone Population Health Services, can be reached at 406-651-6462.