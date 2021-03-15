What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccination clinics began in Yellowstone County in December, giving us our first long-term tool to combat this respiratory virus. Vaccination allows our bodies to develop immunity to this new virus.

Masking, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing are still needed to reduce risk of viral transmission until a large majority of us are vaccinated.

The word “vaccine” comes from cox pox disease, called vaccinia. In the late 1700s, an English physician transferred some of the fluid from a milkmaid’s cowpox blister onto the scratched skin of an 8-year-old boy. It was the first attempt to show that immunity against cowpox (not a deadly disease) prevented smallpox (a very deadly disease).

That little boy never contracted smallpox even though he was purposely exposed to it many times in his life. Since then, the term vaccine has come to mean the injection or administration of any microbial agent that induces immunity. An antibody is a protein that acts as a “red flag” and calls in immune system cells to an infection site.